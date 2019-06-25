A section of the Fraser River at Island 22 Regional Park in Chilliwack. (Jennifer Feinberg/The Progress)

UBC fined $1.2 million for releasing chemicals into Fraser River tributary

Refrigeration company CIMCO fined $800,000 in relation to same incident

The University of British Columbia and a refrigeration company have been handed significant fines for releasing chemicals into a fish-bearing stream that joins the Fraser River.

A statement issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada says UBC was fined $1.2 million after being found guilty of three offences linked to a Sept. 12, 2014, flow of ammonia-laden water into a creek near the university’s arena complex.

The statement says the university is appealing the conviction and the fine imposed at sentencing last Friday.

Toronto-based CIMCO Refrigeration was also fined $800,000 after pleading guilty to allowing the ammonia-tainted water to seep into Booming Ground Creek at the school’s Point Grey campus.

The department says the ammonia and water mix was left over after repairs to the arena’s refrigeration system.

READ MORE: Ice-making company fined $350,000 after fish killed in B.C. creek

About 70 dead fish were found after the discharge, while ammonia levels in the storm drain and ditch leading to the creek would be considered harmful to fish.

The names of both the university and CIMCO have been added to the federal Environmental Offender’s Registry and the university is ordered to conduct five years of electronic monitoring of storm-water quality at the outfall where the release occurred.

Fines will be directed to a federal environmental damages fund.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Wildfire on Sunshine Coast threatening seven homes
Next story
Acting U.S. border boss quits amid uproar over migrant children

Just Posted

Ashcroft RCMP looking for witnesses after four-year-old assaulted

Boy was injured in altercation during weekend soccer tournament

Grants will help Chinook and coho get past the damaged Bonaparte fishway

Salmon will be captured and transported around fishway to get to spawning grounds

Graffiti Days 2019 a huge success

Hundreds of cars and spectators — including a History channel TV personality — turned out for the event

Bus company fears for future if another licence issued for Interior routes

Adventure Charters waiting to see if Ebus BC is approved for Prince George-Kamloops run

Sea Cadets wind up another year with Ceremonial Review

Corps is fundraising for a trip to Halifax, Nova Scotia in 2020

VIDEO: Killer whale steals fisherman’s catch off North Coast

Fishing duel results in eager orca snagging salmon in Prince Rupert

Child killed after being hit in driveway on Vancouver Island

The driver of the vehicle remained at the crash scene and is fully cooperating

Eating sandwiches, putting on makeup behind the wheel could land you a fine

RCMP say if you cause an accident while eating you could be penalized

Delta cat severely injured in animal trap was likely stuck for days, owner says

Blu, a three-year-old house cat, suffered severe damage to his hind leg after being stuck in trap for days

40 cats surrendered in apparent hoarding at B.C. home

Officers found the cats living among piles of garbage and feces, suffering from fleas

Tsilhqot’in Nation urges Taseko Mines to stop drilling plans before conflict grows

Nation said Teztan Biny area is of ‘profound cultural and spiritual importance’

Vancouver Aquarium drops cetacean ban lawsuit in new lease agreement

Ocean Wise CEO Lasse Gustavsson called the updated lease an exciting new chapter for the aquarium

Thieves steal two $40K chairs featuring gold serpents from B.C. furniture store

Chairs believed to be the only two of its kind in Canada, police said

Rising gas prices force B.C. residents to rethink summer road trips: poll

63 per cent of respondents reported gas prices are impacting their day-to-day finances

Most Read