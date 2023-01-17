UBC to review hiring process of Indigenous scholars amid missteps on Turpel-Lafond

The University of British Columbia says it’s taking responsibility for the harmful impact its response to former professor Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond’s claims of Cree ancestry has had on the university’s Indigenous community.

Interim president Deborah Buszard and provost Gage Averill said in a statement Tuesday (Jan. 17) that they are committed to engaging with Indigenous people and figuring out whether UBC needs a different approach to determining identity during its hiring process.

Turpel-Lafond was a tenured professor with UBC’s law school up until mid-December, when the two cut ties months after a CBC News investigation called into question Turpel-Lafond’s assertion of Indigenous identity – a claim which has characterized her career as an accomplished scholar and former judge.

When the story was initially published in October, UBC said it couldn’t comment on personal information about its employees, but that it relies on self-identification by candidates when hiring for Indigenous scholarship or leadership roles. Turpel-Lafond formerly directed the university’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre.

It wasn’t until the first week of January that UBC revealed Turpel-Lafond was no longer employed with them. The university didn’t say what happened, but Turpel-Lafond described the move as a retirement.

The lack of initial action and later transparency has garnered UBC criticism from some of its own professors and well-known Canadian Indigenous voices such as Cindy Blackstock. On Tuesday, Buszard and Averill expressed regret over this.

“Let us state clearly that we recognize our engagement with the Indigenous community has not been adequate or sufficient to date, and we will strive hard to improve. We believe that we should have met more promptly with the UBC Indigenous community.”

The two said they will be assessing whether UBC needs to approach how it determines Indigenous identity during its hiring process differently in the future. They said they’ll be engaging with the university’s Indigenous community to inform whether and how things should change.

