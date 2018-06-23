Despite what the sign says, the Emergency Department at the Ashcroft Hospital will be closed from 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 23 until 8 a.m. on Sunday, June 24. Photo: Barbara Roden.

Unexpected closure for Ashcroft emergency department

The emergency department will be closed for 12 hours starting 8 p.m. Saturday.

Ashcroft and area residents are advised that due to unexpected limited nurse availability at the Ashcroft Hospital and Health Centre, the emergency department (ED) will be closed overnight on Saturday, June 23 only.

The ED will close on Saturday, June 23 at 8 p.m. and will re-open at 8 a.m. on Sunday, June 24.

Services outside these hours remain unchanged. ED services normally operate on weekends only, starting on Friday at 6 p.m. and running until Monday at 8 a.m.

Interior Health regrets this interruption to its normal emergency department services. Residents should take note of the following if they require care when the emergency department is closed:

In the event of an emergency, call 9-1-1. You can also visit the emergency department at one of the following facilities:

o Royal Inland Hospital – 311 Columbia Street, Kamloops

o Lillooet Hospital – 951 Murray Street, Lillooet

o Nicola Valley Hospital – 3451 Voght Street, Merritt

Call HealthLinkBC at 8-1-1 (24 hour service) if you are unsure about your need to go to the emergency department.

Interior Health apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

Previous story
In a matter of hours, women in Saudi Arabia will be allowed to drive
Next story
B.C. teacher ends Jeopardy! winning streak, taking home US$69,000

Just Posted

Moms of those killed by illicit opioids take to B.C. Legislature in call for action

Moms Stop the Harm, a nationwide network of families who have lost loved ones to overdoses rally

Unexpected closure for Ashcroft emergency department

The emergency department will be closed for 12 hours starting 8 p.m. Saturday.

3 dead after semi-truck collides with car on B.C. Interior highway

Police said the intersection between Highway 97 and Highway 99 would remain closed for some time

Cache Creek Elementary School wins $100,000 in playground improvements

The school was one of three winners in the BCAA Play Here initiative.

115 new wildfires burning across B.C. due to 19,000 lightning strikes

More fires expected to start today, says BC Wildfire Service officials

VIDEO: Canadian toddler caught practising hockey skills in crib

Eli Graveline is getting praise from far and wide as the internet freaks out of cute throwback video

B.C. teacher ends Jeopardy! winning streak, taking home US$69,000

Ali Hasan, from New Westminster, has been gaining fans as a “one-man invasion,” says Alex Trebek

Jett Woo highlights 5 Canucks choices on Day 2 of NHL entry draft

WHL star out of Moose Jaw tabbed in Round 2

In a matter of hours, women in Saudi Arabia will be allowed to drive

Change was announced as a royal decree in 2017 by Crown Prince Mohammen bin Salman

Feds announce measures to protect endangered whale species

Canada’s Whale Initiative is part of the federal government’s $1.5 billion Ocean Protection Plan

COC session vote approves Calgary as potential host for 2026 Olympics

Scott Hutcheson, chair of Calgary’s Olympic bid corporation — called vote a positive step forward

B.C. man wins job he was denied after saying he had depression

Transport Canada has been order to give Chris Hughes a high-level job and nearly $500,000

B.C. soldier shot down a century ago to be honoured

Norman Stuart Harper, of Kamloops, was killed on a bombing mission over Lahr, Germany, in 1918

Trump sends letter to Trudeau calling for increase in NATO defence spending

The letter comes as tensions between Canada and the United States have risen to a dramatic high

Most Read