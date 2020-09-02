BC Parks rangers are monitoring Green Lake Provincial Park and other sites after complaints about people camping in day-use areas (file photo)

Unlawful campers targeted at Green Lake, other South Cariboo parks

Park rangers to monitor sites and consider further actions if necessary

BC Parks rangers will patrol Green Lake Provincial Park and other South Cariboo front-country parks, following complaints that people are camping unlawfully in day-use areas and on boat launches.

If the situation persists, the B.C. government says it will consider closing the gates to day-use areas and, if warranted, may evict or ticket campers. The move comes after the Province was made aware that people were camping at boat launches and in day-use areas at Green Lake’s popular Arrowhead campsite.

“Using boat launches and day-use areas for overnight stays at Arrowhead is inappropriate and does lead to overcrowding and other issues. BC Parks staff and park operators will continue to address such issues, as for example through closing the gates to day-use areas at night if necessary,” a spokesman for the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change said in an email to the 100 Mile Free Press.

READ MORE: BC Parks doing some fuel-management projects on Green Lake’s Sunsetview site

The email said that B.C.’s provincial parks are more popular than ever, and the province is working to manage visitor numbers, such as by issuing free day-use passes at the most popular parks. Although new to BC Parks, managing day-use numbers is common in other park systems where demand exceeds capacity.

When the pilot project ends, BC Parks will conduct a full review and make necessary adjustments based on the feedback received this year. BC Parks is not aware of any major environmental damage caused by an increase in visitors to parks, but remains concerned with the potential for environmental impacts from overuse.

“Visitor safety is our priority and the day-use pass pilot program allows us to safely manage the number of people in busy parks to prevent crowding on trails, provide opportunities for physical distancing, and a much more enjoyable experience,” the email said.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile HouseAshcroft

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian population of at-risk species declined over last 50 years, WWF says
Next story
Suspect in fatal Vancouver Island hit-and-run arrested

Just Posted

Coping with grief after losing a four-legged friend

Knowing when it’s time to say goodbye can be a difficult decision

Province to start ‘rehabilitating’ old forestry roads

The rehabilitation work includes a combined 200 kilometres of road.

Off to the Rodeo

There were no spectators allowed but the Clinton Little Britches Rodeo went… Continue reading

Cache Creek hit hard by COVID-19

Cache Creek is seeing higher-than-usual numbers of tax deferrals this year as a result of COVID-19.

Clinton youth competes in high school rodeo

He didn’t bring home a buckle, but a trip to the NSRA finals was still a win for Wyatt McCullough.

1 new death, 58 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Thirty-one people are in hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care

Dalmatian-beagle cross rescued from B.C. property now doing ‘amazing’ in London

Tika was one of 57 animals rescued from ‘disgusting display of neglect’ in 2015

Suspect in fatal Vancouver Island hit-and-run arrested

RCMP say man was picked up on unrelated matters

B.C. schools receive $2-million cash boost to promote mental health

School districts will determine how the funds are used based on their needs

Osoyoos Indian Band chief proposes prison time for racist vandals

“They want people to get upset, and angry, and saddened… That’s the reaction racists want, isn’t it?”

Trudeau makes rounds in B.C.; says safe drug supply key to fighting overdoses

Top doctors have called for increased access to a safe supply of illicit drugs to prevent deaths

VIDEO: U.S. illusionist David Blaine floats over Arizona holding helium balloons

Blaine, 47, floated over the Arizona desert with the help of roughly 50 large helium balloons

Inside the ICU: Lower Mainland woman, 72, battles COVID-19

Cathy Gibbs didn’t think she was seriously ill. Her daughter thought differently.

Health Canada reverses course, will review applications for COVID-19 home tests

Canada’s deputy chief public health officer said the ‘gold standard’ for diagnosing COVID-19 involves taking a nasal swab

Most Read