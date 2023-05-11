Environment Canada is calling for “unseasonably hot weather” starting this weekend in B.C.’s northern regions. (Photo by James Day on Unsplash)

‘Unseasonably hot’ weather coming to northern B.C.

Some regions to see temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above what is normally experienced

Environment Canada is calling for “unseasonably hot weather” starting this weekend.

The special weather statements, issued Thursday (May 11), are in effect for: Cariboo, south including Williams Lake; Cariboo, north including Quesnel; 100 Mile House; and B.C.’s north coast including Terrace and Kitimat.

But Environment Canada is stressing that while the hot weather may result in daily temperature records being broken, “it must be emphasized that the expected hot conditions will not approach those reached during the ‘Heat Dome’ of late June 2021.”

READ MORE: B.C. anticipating elevated temperatures, but not a heat dome

The unseasonably hot weather will begin on Friday, with the highest temperatures expected Sunday through Tuesday. Environment Canada is expecting the daytim highs to be 10 to 15 degree above seasonal values, while overnight lows will be five to 10 degrees above what is normally experiences.

Environment Canada is also warning of the possibility of local flooding due to high stream flows as the freezing levels are expected to rise.

For the Cariboo, including Williams Lake and Quesnel, and 100 Mile, Environment Canada is warning of daytime temperatures rising into the low- to mid-30s over the central and southern interior regions, while northern regions will see temperatures reaching the mid- to high-20s.

Overnight and early morning lows are expected to be in the low to mid-teens.

There is also an air quality warning in effect for the Cariboo, north including Quesnel. A smoky skies bulletin was issued Wednesday (May 10) for the Prince George, Stuart – Nechako, Cariboo – north (including Quesnel), Yellowhead, McGregor, Williston, Peace and Fort Nelson regions of B.C.

It notes that smoke is causing, or expected to cause, poor air quality and reduced visibility.

For Kitimat and Terrace, the highest temperatures are expected Sunday and Monday. Daytime highs are forecasted to reach into the high-20s to low-30s, with overnight lows in the low- to mid-teens.

