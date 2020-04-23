RCMP are looking for this Toyata Tacoma, licence plate PA558R, in connection to their search for a man who is known to have possession of firearms. They were searching the Columbia Valley area outside of Chilliwack throughout Thursday afternoon. (Submitted photo)

UPDATE: Chilliwack RCMP ask public to avoid Columbia Valley as search continues for armed man

Chilliwack man was driving a Toyota Tacoma and RCMP say his intentions are unknown

UPDATE, 3:15 p.m.

RCMP say they are currently responding to an unfolding police incident at the south end of Columbia Valley.

RCMP are now asking the public to avoid the area, exercise caution and call 911 immediately if they observe a grey Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with a canopy bearing British Columbia licence plate “PA558R”. The individual associated to this vehicle is known to be in possession of firearms and his intention is unknown at this time. Police are concerned for his well-being.

***

Updates to come.

Crime

