UPDATE: Woman from Lac La Hache loses life in head-on crash south of Williams Lake

Mounties say the collision involved a car and semi truck, which burst into flames

A woman from Lac La Hache died on scene in a fiery crash on Highway 97 south of Williams Lake shortly after midnight, Thursday Oct. 20.

Williams Lake RCMP confirmed emergency services responded to the scene at 141 Mile, where they found a Hyundai Accent and a tractor-trailer unit had collided head on.

“Following the collision, the semi caught on fire but thankfully, the two occupants were able to escape the burning cab uninjured,” noted RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron Operations NCO in a news release.

“While this investigation is ongoing, police do not believe there to be a criminal element into the cause of the crash.”

Anyone with information about this is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211.

Highway 97 was closed through the night, but reopened just after 5 a.m.

