FILE - In this Wednesday, May 1, 2019 file photo, buildings are reflected in the window as WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is taken from court, where he appeared on charges of jumping British bail seven years ago, in London. Assange has missed a court session apparently due to health problems. Assange had been expected to appear from prison via video link at a brief extradition hearing Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Westminster Magistrates‚Äô Court. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

US submits extradition request for WikiLeaks founder Assange

The 47-year-old Assange was evicted on April 11 from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London

The United States government has formally submitted an extradition request to the United Kingdom for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (ah-SAHNJ’), according to a U.S. official.

Assange faces an 18-count indictment that accuses him of soliciting and publishing classified information and of conspiring with former Army private Chelsea Manning to crack a Defence Department computer password.

The 47-year-old Assange was evicted on April 11 from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he had been holed up since 2012 after Ecuador granted him political asylum. He was arrested by British police and is currently serving a 50-week sentence for jumping bail in 2012.

Sweden also seeks him for questioning about an alleged rape, which Assange has denied.

The U.S. official spoke on condition of anonymity because the official wasn’t authorized to speak publicly.

READ MORE: WikiLeaks’ Assange gets 50 weeks in prison for bail-jumping

Eric Tucker, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two people dead after Okanagan boating crash
Next story
US Catholic bishops convene to confront sex-abuse crisis

Just Posted

Sabiston Creek Wildfire “being held” at 202.5 hectares

Changing weather conditions “bode well” for the fire

Ebus BC applies for new route from Kamloops to Prince George

Route includes 100 Mile House, 70 Mile, Cache Creek, Lac la Hache, Quesnel and Williams Lake

Runner wins Skip’s 10K after biking from 16 Mile House

Sixteen-year-old Austin Husa won the Skip’s Run youth 10K challenge on June 1

Soccer float wins second place in youth category at Clinton May Ball Parade

Lytton players also participated in Victoria May Days, with friendly game against parents

PHOTOS: Plein Air people’s choice winner paints faces on hoodoos outside Ashcroft

The artist’s choice winner on June 2 painted the B.C. Express heritage building

VIDEO: Toronto Police investigate Warriors fan ‘sucker punched’ after Raptors game

Police say no one has come forward with more information

Cyclist’s cross-Canada ride cut short after traffic stop nets drugs, weapons

The man was riding his bike illegaly along the Port Mann Bridge when traffic cops pulled him over

Surrey woman camps for days to find lost cat

Lisa van Vliet hired pet detectives, was prepared to fight off coyotes

Stayin’ Alive: Warriors edge Raptors to force Game 6 in NBA Finals

Toronto had lead late before falling 106-105 at home

Overdose prevention sites, naloxone kits save thousands of lives in B.C.: study

The study estimates B.C. overdose rates would be 2.5 times higher

Canfor’s B.C. sawmills shutting down for another 2-6 weeks

All but one curtailing production due to poor lumber economics

Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

B.C. teen heartbroken after thieves poison his beehive

Mom says she can’t understand why someone would kill bees for no apparent reason

Record-breaking $65M Lotto Max prize up for grabs in Canada

It’s the biggest lottery jackpot ever available to be won in B.C.

Most Read