Vaccine clinics in Ashcroft, Clinton administered 2,664 first doses

Residents over the age of 18 are still eligible to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine

Dan Cumming (l, with Lisa Colwell, LPN) was one of 1,918 people who received their first COVID-19 vaccine at a community clinic in Ashcroft in early May. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

As of Friday, May 7 more than 2,600 people over the age of 18 in the Ashcroft, Spences Bridge, Cache Creek, and Clinton area have received their first COVID-19 vaccine at community clinics.

Interior Health reports that 1,918 people got their first vaccination in Ashcroft, where a clinic for people in Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Spences Bridge, and the surrounding area was held from April 26 to May 6. In Clinton, where a clinic for that community and the surrounding area was held from April 15 to 19, 746 people received their first dose.

IH also reports that 106 people in the Ashcroft area have received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

In total, 2,664 first doses of vaccine were administered between the two communities. According to the 2016 census, a total of 2,753 people over the age of 18 resided in Spences Bridge, Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and Clinton. This number does not take into account those living in rural areas or some unincorporated communities in the surrounding region. It also does not include First Nations people living on-reserve, where separate vaccine clinics have been held.

Anyone over the age of 18 who has not yet received their first vaccine can still do so in Kamloops or Merritt. Interior Health also reports that they are considering the possibility of holding more vaccine clinics in small communities if they are needed.

To register for a vaccine, go to https://www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/s/. You can also register and book by phone from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, by calling 1-833-838-2323. Residents can register in person for a VOVID-19 vaccination at a Service BC office, including those in Ashcroft and Clinton.

Across the Interior Health region, 335,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been given as of May 7. Additionally, 16,583 second doses of the vaccine have been administered in the region.



