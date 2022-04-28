Wildland firefighter Ty Feldinger works on steep terrain to put out hot spots remaining from a controlled burn the B.C. Wildfire Service conducted to help contain the White Rock Lake wildfire on Okanagan Indian Band land, northwest of Vernon on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Wildland firefighter Ty Feldinger works on steep terrain to put out hot spots remaining from a controlled burn the B.C. Wildfire Service conducted to help contain the White Rock Lake wildfire on Okanagan Indian Band land, northwest of Vernon on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Vaccine policy to remain in place for B.C. Wildfire Service

All B.C. government employees are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

All staff with the B.C. government are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including those with the B.C. Wildfire Service.

In an email to Black Press, Fire Information Officer Briana Hill wrote, “The COVID-19 vaccination policy applies to all BC Public Service staff and the PHO will advise if there are any changes to be made to the policy. The BC Wildfire Service will continue business operations with the assumption that the policy will be in place for the entire season.”

The service does not expect the vaccination policy will impact its ability to respond to wildfires.

READ MORE: ‘Brutally understaffed’ to combat high-rise blazes: Retired Kelowna firefighter

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bc wildfiresCOVID-19firefightersvaccines

Comments are closed

Previous story
Canadian Blood Services to end gay ‘blood ban,’ bring in behaviour-based screening
Next story
Tens of millions worth of art seized from Greater Victoria dealer in fraud investigation

Just Posted

Bingo to return to Ashcroft Legion

An artist’s rendering of the proposed new Eco-Depot serving Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and the surrounding area, which will open this August. (Photo credit: TNRD)
New hours coming for TNRD Eco-depots

‘Mayor Art MacLean Buys First Cookies’ (April 27, 1972): ‘Pictured are Mayor Art MacLean of Cache Creek buying Guides cookies from (left to right) Jamie Lynn McIntyre, Debbie Friesen, and Brenda Murrell. Rangers, Guides, and Brownies will be out selling cookies commencing Saturday, April 29 and all next week. Be sure and buy some.’ (Photo credit: <em>Journal</em> archives)
In 1972, vandalism causes major damage in Barnes Lake area

A helicopter carrying a water bucket flies past a pyrocumulus cloud, also known as a fire cloud, produced by the Lytton Creek wildfire burning in the mountains above Lytton, B.C., on August 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Spences Bridge plans emergency reception centre