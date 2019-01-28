(Used Victoria)

Vancouver Island ‘tin can’ used car ad goes viral

Amusing UsedVictoria ad for ‘93 Subaru Justy finding popularity online, but no buyers yet

A candid Vancouver Island car ad is entertaining thousands on the internet.

The 1993 Subaru Justy listed for $1000 is described as a “tin can” that “blends into the crushing mediocrity of everyday life.”

Since being posted on Saturday, the ad has already garnered more than 30,000 views.

“This $hit is as basic as it gets, let me tell you. It starts and drives. The steering wheel turns the tires,” the poster, jefft3123, writes. “There’s no AC cause apparently that wasn’t a concern in the 90’s so just accept that you’ll be sweating your ass off June through August.”

The poster writes that $35 worth of gas will keep the car running for two weeks because the Subaru “sips gas like a middle-aged Karen sips her mimosas at brunch.”

The silver automatic has 138,000 kilometres, but “Jeff” says not to be surprised if it has some issues.

“This car came out the same year as beanie babies did and it outlived them so obviously there’s gonna be a couple things wrong with it. It’s a thousand bucks.”

“Take it as is, drive this baby into the sunset.”

The poster has not yet been reached for comment.

RELATED: Island shopping cart stunt goes viral

RELATED: Viral video shows Langford man towing a car blocking his driveway

 

nina.grossman@blackpress.ca

Previous story
B.C. man claims Tim Hortons refused to sell him sandwich for homeless panhandler
Next story
‘Significant development’ expected in Bruce McArthur’s case: police

Just Posted

Coastal GasLink pauses work over trap line dispute

Unist’ot’en dispute claims traps were set after injunction gives pipeline workers access.

Company donates $275,000 to replace destroyed Loon Lake fire hall

Also donates to Cache Creek fire department; still has $80,000 yet to be designated

Suspect arrested in connection with Merritt-area church fires

Four churches were the target of an arsonist last week, with one completely destroyed

Ashcroft council debates hot tub replacement, snow clearing, and more

Two big-dollar items on recent council agenda

Bus company gets extension on regional routes

Merritt Shuttle Bus Service has until end of February to get buses on the road

VIDEO: Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Five days have been set aside for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s sentencing hearing

U.S. charges Chinese tech giant Huawei

Charges include bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Vancouver Island ‘tin can’ used car ad goes viral

Amusing UsedVictoria ad for ‘93 Subaru Justy finding popularity online, but no buyers yet

B.C. man claims Tim Hortons refused to sell him sandwich for homeless panhandler

The Kamloops Tim Hortons outlet said the issue had to do with how the sandwich was ordered

Jagmeet Singh stakes NDP leadership on Burnaby South byelection

Risky bid: The NDP narrowly won the riding in 2015

Impaired driving laws creates different classes of offenders, says B.C. lawyer

Kyla Lee says new impaired laws are unconstitutional and unfair

Alberta not pleased with Victoria’s proposed lawsuit against oil/gas

Premier Rachel Notley says the “hypocrisy of this proposed lawsuit is astounding”

Canadian millennials expect to live better than parents in retirement: study

Study questions ‘unrealistic expectations’ of young Canadians

Neglected horses seized from B.C. property after cruelty investigation

On Dec. 15, 2018, 27 horses were seized in a cruelty investigation in Langley.

Most Read