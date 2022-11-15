A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Vancouver police have identified the suspects who threw maple syrup on an Emily Carr painting and glued themselves to the wall on Saturday at the Vancouver Art Gallery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Vancouver police have identified the suspects who threw maple syrup on an Emily Carr painting and glued themselves to the wall on Saturday at the Vancouver Art Gallery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police identify suspects who poured maple syrup on Emily Carr painting

Vancouver Art Gallery says Carr’s “Stumps and Sky” painting suffered no permanent harm

Vancouver police say they’ve identified the suspects who threw maple syrup on an Emily Carr painting and glued themselves to a wall at the Vancouver Art Gallery over the weekend.

Sgt. Steve Addison says an investigation is underway and officers will be speaking to witnesses, reviewing security video and assessing the cost of the damage.

The Vancouver Art Gallery says in a statement that Carr’s “Stumps and Sky” painting suffered no permanent harm.

It quotes director and CEO Anthony Kiendl as saying the gallery “condemns acts of vandalism” towards works of cultural significance in its care, or in any museum.

Kiendl says the gallery supports free expression, but not at the expense of suppressing others’ ideas and artistic expression, or inhibiting people from access to those ideas.

Don Marshall, a spokesman for the environmental group Stop Fracking Around, says the protest was intended to focus public attention on the climate emergency.

Addison says that after police finish collecting evidence, they will move forward to Crown counsel for review and approval of charges.

RELATED: Activists throw maple syrup at Emily Carr painting at Vancouver art gallery protest

Art

Previous story
Federal government doesn’t know if it’s reducing homelessness: auditor general
Next story
PODCAST: Real-time reno: Deficiency walkthrough

Just Posted

A story about the aftermath of the June 30, 2021 Lytton fire by <em>Journal</em> editor Barbara Roden has been named the Canadian Community Newspaper Awards’ Best Feature story (circulation up to 3,999) of 2021. Four other <em>Journal</em> storie received top three honours for 2020 and 2021. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Journal article takes top honour at Canadian Community Newspaper Awards

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Stolen Alberta transport truck carrying 49,500 litres of diesel recovered by Clearwater RCMP

(from l) Ashcroft and District Lions Club members Sue Peters, Gordon Daly, Darlene Daly, and Vivian Edwards (with Hamper Committee chair Esther Lang, second from r) help out with the 2020 Christmas hampers. This year’s hampers will be distributed on Dec. 17. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Christmas hamper program getting underway for another year

Butterfly mural at the Ashcroft HUB, October 2021. Photo credit: Ashcroft HUB
Mural project aims to help people heal through creating art