Vancouver woman in wheelchair allegedly punched in the face while panhandling

Vancouver police are recommending assault charges after a woman in a wheelchair was assaulted Thursday (March 11).
The woman – who has cerebral palsy – was panhandling at Abbott and Water streets in Gastown.
“A man approached her and allegedly punched her in the face, then called her a hateful name before walking away,” police said in a March 12 news release.
The victim was helped at a nearby overdose prevention site. Staff there called 911 to report the crime.
Police later located the suspect and arrested him, recommending assault charges to Crown counsel for his actions.
