Vehicle fire closes Highway 1 west of Chase

Highway 97 is being suggested as a detour around the accident.

Drive BC reports the Trans-Canada Highway is closed west of Chase due to a vehicle on fire.

REMINDER – CLOSED #BCHwy1 Vehicle incident in the #ChaseBC area near Old Highway Earth Rd. Crews are on scene, no estimated time of opening. Next update at 11:00 AM. For more info please check: https://t.co/MIGcpykjhB — Drive BC (@DriveBC) July 15, 2019

The fire took place between Willow Road and Chief Neskonlith Drive, about 9 km west of Chase. No detour is available for the vehicles stuck in traffic, but Drive BC suggested using Highway 97 as an alternate route. They did not provide an estimated time of opening and their next planned update is at 11 a.m.

