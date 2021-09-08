Vehicles stolen from Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and Clinton recovered by RCMP

Some valuable possessions in one of the vehicles, including the ashes of the owner’s spouse, found

Two vehicles that were recently stolen from Ashcroft and Cache Creek, and a trailer stolen from Clinton, have been recovered by RCMP in two separate incidents.

A Ford Ranger that was stolen from Cache Creek and contained an elderly woman’s beloved possessions, including a pair of narwhal tusks and her spouse’s ashes in an urn, was recovered by 100 Mile RCMP.

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said an off-duty officer noticed a 35-year-old Caucasian woman in a truck matching the description in the 400-block of Birch Avenue on Aug. 24. He called on-duty officers, who arrived as the suspect, known to police, exited the vehicle. Upon confirming it was the stolen vehicle, officers arrested the woman.

“The vehicle contained a number of items which were not part of the original load placed in the vehicle by the owner. The truck was also missing its matching blue canopy. Several items which were reported stolen along with the truck were not located,” Nielsen said.

The suspect was released from police custody on an “undertaking with a number of conditions.” The following day, RCMP spoke with several persons of interest across the community regarding the missing items.

The woman who had been arrested was located in a residence on Dogwood Avenue, where officers identified and seized several boxes of items belonging to the elderly victim.

Thanks to a public tip, the 100 Mile House RCMP also recovered the missing narwhal tusks and the ashes of the victim’s husband, as well as the stolen canopy in Lac La Hache.

A pair of “High Brown” RCMP boots are still missing.

A pickup stolen from Ashcroft and a cargo trailer swiped from Clinton were recovered by 100 Mile RCMP on Sept. 1 in Lac La Hache.

Police said they received information of a possible stolen truck southbound on Highway 97 from 150 Mile. Members of the 100 Mile House RCMP positioned themselves to conduct surveillance of the highway and observed the truck turn onto Felker Road in Lac La Hache.

Members received assistance from the Williams Lake Police Service Dog and located the truck parked at a residence on Clark Street.

A man associated with the pickup, who had previously been observed operating it, was arrested at the scene. He was released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.



