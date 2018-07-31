Veterans still facing difficulty accessing benefits, ombudsman says

Guy Parent released his 2018 report card Tuesday detailing the government’s response

Canada’s veterans ombudsman says that while the federal government has implemented a number of his recommendations over the years, veterans are still facing difficulty accessing some benefits and services they’ve long been entitled to.

Guy Parent released his 2018 report card Tuesday detailing the government’s response to recommendations made by the ombudsman’s office over the past 10 years.

Parent says that progress has been made on the veterans file since his update last year, adding that the government has addressed 72 per cent of his recommendations, or 46 out of 64.

Parent says the most important recommendations of the remaining 18 left untouched include ensuring that veterans are being reimbursed for treatment expenses under the Veterans Well-being Act, and that reimbursement is retroactive to the date of the original application, like it is under the Pension Act.

Another recommendation encourages the Liberal government to amend the Veterans Well-being Act to allow a single Canadian Armed Forces member with no dependent children to designate a family member to apply for and receive the death benefit.

Parent says he will keep a close watch on the government’s actions and the remaining recommendations.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kamloops RCMP say search for missing jet ski driver now a recovery mission
Next story
Average millennial could wait 150+ years to buy home in one B.C. city: report

Just Posted

Ashcroft RCMP seeking vehicle theft suspects

Police recovered a stolen pick-up but the suspected thieves are still at large.

Environment Canada issues hot weather warning for much of British Columbia

Interior Health has tips for keeping cool, and warns people to watch out for heatstroke.

RCMP investigate reports of groping at BC Games athlete dance

As many as 30 girls have claimed they were inappropriately touched at BC Summer Games dance on Vancouver Island

Get tickets for the World Junior Showcase in Kamloops

Several sets of tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Update: Spences Bridge wildfire now under control

Evacuation Alerts in the area have been rescinded to All Clear.

VIDEO: Whale plays with boat’s anchor line at Vancouver Island marina

Orca grabbing anchor rope a ‘serious concern’

Boaters urged to stay sober on B.C. Day long weekend

Statistics suggest 40 per cent of all boating deaths involve alcohol impairment

B.C. Highway 1 widening to Alberta already underway

Future sections to use union-only construction deal

B.C. judge weeps, defence lawyer cries foul

Defense claims Kelowna judge who wept after victim impact statement has ‘overall tone of bias’.

Veterans still facing difficulty accessing benefits, ombudsman says

Guy Parent released his 2018 report card Tuesday detailing the government’s response

Kamloops RCMP say search for missing jet ski driver now a recovery mission

Kamloops RCMP are asking all boaters to stay off a section of the South Thompson River Tuesday morning.

Once held in Victoria, the International Buskers Festival will stay in Kamloops

Thousands visited Riverside Park in Kamloops to take in the four-day event which will return in 2019.

Alex Trebek can see life without ‘Jeopardy’

Soon to be turning 80 the Canadian will soon have hosted the show for 36 years

Average millennial could wait 150+ years to buy home in one B.C. city: report

A new report suggests the average Canadian saves just 4.4 per cent of their income

Most Read