A crowd pulls down the Captain James Cook statue in downtown Victoria. (Siiam Hamilton/Twitter)

Victoria police seek two suspects in toppling of Captain James Cook statue

Monument replaced with red dresses

The Victoria Police Department is looking for information on two suspects in regards to the destruction of the Captain James Cook Statue in downtown Victoria on Canada Day.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, a large group toppled the statue before tossing it in the harbour.

The monument was then replaced with several wooden red dresses.

VicPD is looking for information on two people associated with the destruction of the Captain James Cook statue in downtown Victoria on Canada Day. (Photos courtesy of VicPD)

VicPD said at least two people are being sought in regards to the destruction.

“Safe, peaceful and lawful protests are permitted under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Property damage is not,” VicPD said in a statement.

Photos of the suspects can be seen below.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD

Previous story
Lightning, heat ignite wildfire season in B.C.; 119 blazes burning
Next story
Firefighters kept busy in Cariboo-Chilcotin after 33 new fires in past 24 hours

Just Posted

Structures destroyed by wildfire are seen in Lytton, B.C., on Thursday, July 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Preliminary reports of 2 deaths in Lytton wildfire; still unsafe for coroners to enter area

A new playground was recently installed at Kumsheen ShchEma-meet School in Lytton, which has survived the fire that destroyed nearly 90 per cent of the town. (Photo credit: School District No. 74)
Kumsheen ShchEma-meet School in Lytton survives devastating fire

Prince George’s Marlene Rossel and her coworker Lisa Postnikoff and Lisa’s grandson Ryan Jean, were told to leave Green Lake Provincial Park this morning, July 2. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Update: Campers at Sunset View, Boyd Bay and Noland Creek sites told to leave due to Cariboo wildfires

The McKay Creek fire near Pavilion has grown to 7,000 ha. (Ejah Nyman photo - submitted)
UPDATE: Evacuation order issued for Pavilion Lake area due to McKay Creek fire