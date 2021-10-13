A Victoria woman was arrested on Saturday (Oct. 9) after allegedly trying to steal a passenger’s cell phone at the Swartz Bay terminal and then reportedly threatened ferry staff members with a knife. (Black Press Media file photo)

A Victoria woman was arrested on Saturday (Oct. 9) after allegedly trying to steal a passenger’s cell phone at the Swartz Bay terminal and then reportedly threatened ferry staff members with a knife. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria woman arrested after reportedly threatening BC Ferries staff with knife

The incident occurred at the Swartz Bay terminal on Oct. 9

A Victoria woman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly trying to steal a passenger’s cell phone at the Swartz Bay BC Ferries terminal before she reportedly threatened ferry staff with a knife.

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP officers were called to the terminal on Oct. 9 over the woman reportedly trying to steal a passenger’s cell phone. Police said an altercation occurred when the passenger refused to give the woman her phone and after ferry staff intervened, the woman threatened to stab the workers before she left the area, according to a news release.

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP said as officers were on their way to the terminal, they received a call saying the woman was attempting to break into a nearby residence. The woman was arrested without incident when police located her.

The woman, a resident of Victoria, was held in custody. The RCMP is recommending charges that include robbery, mischief, assault with a weapon and break and enter.

“The officers in this situation used good judgement and relied upon sound de-escalation techniques to address a very agitated individual,” said Cpl. Andres Sanchez, media relations officer with the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP. “I am glad to report that this situation was resolved without anyone being harmed.”

READ: Pedestrian struck by car on dark Pat Bay highway, Sidney woman in critical condition

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bc ferrySaanich Peninsula

Previous story
B.C. senior care staff now 96% vaccinated against COVID-19
Next story
Calgary judge hands out fines, not jail to prevent notoriety for COVID-19 violators

Just Posted

The Ashcroft Family Medical Clinic is located at the Ashcroft Hospital and Health Site, but is not operated by Interior Health. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Concerns raised about status of patients at Ashcroft medical clinic

Intensive care unit at a U.S. hospital. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)
COVID-19 infection, illness still critical for Northern B.C. hospitals

Environment Canada is forecasting up to 15 centimetres of snow on the Coquihalla Highway Sunday (Oct. 10, 2021). (File photo)
Thanksgiving snowfall warning could bring up to 15cm for highways in B.C.’s Interior

Ashcroft hospital emergency closed sign, 2016. Photo credit: Barbara Roden
Overnight closures at Ashcroft Emergency Department over Thanksgiving weekend