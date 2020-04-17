Wayne, a truck driver passing through Williams Lake Friday morning, said people have been very generous to truckers during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

VIDEO: B.C. long haul trucker grateful for public support and improved services

“(People will) come up in their lunch wagons or cars and offer services and food. It’s very nice.”

A truck driver hauling a flatbed of lumber through Williams Lake Friday morning, April 17, said he welcomes the changes that have been implemented this week during the COVID-19 pandemic for truckers, yet shared praise for the general public for its support during the last month.

As he prepared to depart from the Tim Hortons parking lot on Highway 97, Wayne, who didn’t want to give his last name, related how a woman outside of Grande Prairie, Alta came up to his truck at 1 a.m. with her van loaded with coolers that were filled with fresh sandwiches and other food.

“She quietly knocked on the door and asked if there was anything I needed,” he said. “I cried till the morning.”

This last week he has witnessed ‘a lot of up-to-the-truck food service where the trucks congregate.’

“They’ll come up in their lunch wagons or cars and offer services and food. It’s very nice.”

People, he added, have been ‘stupendous.’

Rules are always changing and during the last month it been difficult to access bathrooms and food, he said.

The trucker, who has been working in the industry since 2004, had stopped for a coffee to go in Williams Lake Friday morning after leaving Terrace at 3 a.m. bound for Abbotsford.

When he’s not driving truck, he enjoys his life at home in Vivenby, B.C. where he has cows.

Read more: Family uses social media to help truckers find places to eat during pandemic


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusTrucks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s latest COVID-19 modelling shows restrictions flattening curve

Just Posted

COVID-19 staff case identified at Cranbrook seniors care facility

Staff member at Kootenay Street Village is self-isolating at home after being diagnosed

Investigation underway into fire that destroyed two Cache Creek houses

No injuries have been reported in the blaze, which started overnight

Cache Creek deals with COVID-19, prepares for flood season

All unnecessary spending has been halted as Village prepares for economic impact of pandemic

‘I suspect we’ll appreciate each other much more when this ends’

Fraser-Nicola MLA talks about the COVID-19 pandemic and how her office is responding

COVID-19 news: Skip’s Run, Soup’s On, rent relief, and more

The tenth annual Skip’s Run charity event has been postponed until further notice

Trudeau unveils rental assistance for small businesses, loosens loan qualifications

Prime Minister says the program changes come in response to businesses saying not enough is being done

VIDEO: B.C. long haul trucker grateful for public support and improved services

“(People will) come up in their lunch wagons or cars and offer services and food. It’s very nice.”

B.C.’s latest COVID-19 modelling shows restrictions flattening curve

‘This is not the end,’ Dr. Bonnie Henry says of success so far

‘Not a sprint, a marathon’: As Canada’s COVID-19 case counts slow, deaths climb

Canada’s top doctor, Dr. Theresa Tam, says easing restrictions must still protect vulnerable people

B.C. driver caught going 72 km/h over speed limit claims they were ‘late for tee time’

Mounties clocked an Lexus driver speeding excessively in Pitt Meadows

#TellThemYouCare portal launched to send B.C. seniors in isolation messages of love, support

Hand-written notes, video links, drawings, expressions of love and support to seniors encouraged

COVID-19 world update: Criminals rush t0 exploit virus; U.K. death toll likely higher than reported

Comprehensive collection of coronavirus news items from around the world

From classroom to the living room: B.C. homeschooler has advice for parents

Teresa Wiedrick has already learned what many parents are trying to work out during the pandemic

Federal wage subsidy payments to flow first week of May, officials tell MPs

Online applications will open April 27 and officials expect to have processed 90 per cent of claims by May 4

Most Read