An unmoored barge appears to have run aground at Vancouver’s Sunset Beach on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Jorge Amigo)

An unmoored barge appears to have run aground at Vancouver’s Sunset Beach on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Jorge Amigo)

VIDEO: Barge on the loose in choppy waters runs aground near Vancouver walkway

Stanley Park and Seawall have been closed due to waves and strong winds

An unmoored barge appears to have run aground at a Vancouver beach, according to videos posted to social media.

According to Jorge Amigo, a barge appears to have broken free and was careening towards the Burrard Bridge, propelled by strong winds and choppy waves. The barge ran aground about a kilometre away from the bridge.

The storm that has hit much of the province has battered Vancouver, with the city closing Stanley Park and the Seawall for fear of strong waves in the area.

Black Press Media has reached out to the City of Vancouver for more information.

c

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newsflooding

Previous story
Merritt under evacuation order as flooding wreaks havoc across B.C.
Next story
B.C. moves to create protest ‘bubble zones’ for COVID-19 services

Just Posted

An evacuation alert has been issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District for areas between 16 Mile and Kanaka Bar due to heavy rainfall. (Photo credit: TNRD)
TNRD issues evacuation alert for electoral areas along Highways 1 and 97 from 16 Mile to Kanaka Bar

A large portion of the Coquihalla highway has eroded due to extreme weather conditions in the Hope area. (Kyle Snihur/ Facebook)
VIDEO: Section of Coquihalla Highway washes away in storm near Hope

A slide has closed the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2021
UPDATE: 3 separate slides close Coquihalla, Highway 1 and 7

Stabilization work is now complete at the Ten Mile Slide site on Highway 99 north of Lillooet. (Photo credit: Ministry of Transportation)
Stabilization work at Ten Mile Slide on Highway 99 now complete