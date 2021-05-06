VIDEO: Black bear spotted in downtown Vancouver released back into the wild

The young bear was reportedly tranquilized by conservation officers, transported and released back into the wild

A black bear made a visit to downtown Vancouver Tuesday, May 4. The animal was spotted on train tracks in Gastown shortly after at 2:30 p.m. (Twitter/Craig Minielly)

In a surprising sequence of events, downtown Vancouver got a visit from a wayward black bear Tuesday afternoon, May 4.

Locals caught its visit on camera, including photographer Craig Minielly, who captured the animal travelling along Gastown train tracks at around 2:45 p.m.

After authorities were alerted, police reportedly helped corral the bear for the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

Eventually, a conservation officer “safely tranquilize(d) the animal,” according to Vancouver Police Deputy Chief Howard Chow.

Bear spotted in Vancouver today. #VancouversFinest helped corral the bear for conservation officers, who were able to safely tranquillize the animal. #NeverADullDay #springtime pic.twitter.com/1Bpe3nDA40 — Howard Chow (@DeputyChow) May 6, 2021

“Never a dull day,” he posted to Twitter with aerial footage of the encounter.

Released into the wild

The young bear was released into its new habitat Thursday morning, away from the city in an undisclosed wilderness.

“This location was carefully chosen, in consultation with biologists from the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development,” said B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

The relocation was conducted “to give the bear the best chance possible” at survival, they said.



sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

bearsTrending Now