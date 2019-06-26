VIDEO: Clip of driver speeding past B.C. school bus alarms MLA

Laurie Throness of Chilliwack-Kent says he will lobby for better safety measures

Martina was seen in a video taking from her home’s security camera getting off the school bus after a driver rushed past, despite the bus’s signs and flashing lights being on. (Submitted)

An incident caught on a Chilliwack family’s security camera is highlighting how reckless drivers are putting school kids in danger.

The video clip, provided by Agatha Kerkhoff, shows a school bus pulling up in front of home on a busy road. The driver activates the stop sign on the side of the bus and engages the red flashing lights. An oncoming car still speeds past. Seconds later, a little girl appears in the frame, having crossed the road, skipping up her driveway.

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness called it a “disturbing scenario.”

“There are several things I am going to investigate as MLA,” Throness said, such as lobbying for more police enforcement and increasing public awareness through the Speed Watch program.

He said he also wants to see the stop signs extend further from the bus, even considering tabling a private member’s bill at the legislature.

“Even though school’s almost out for the summer, let’s remember to stop for school buses when their signs are out – whether you’re following or approaching the bus in your car, you are required to stop. Let’s keep our kids safe – and avoid a $368 fine!” he wrote in a Facebook post.

Earlier this year, RCMP said they were mailing out warning notices to registered owners of vehicles that failed to stop for school buses after a recent spike in incidents.

