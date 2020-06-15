VIDEO: Close encounter with cougar in Cariboo region like ‘winning the lottery’

The young, curious cougar looked in the window after bumping into man at his house

A Cariboo man is treasuring an up-close and personal encounter he had with a cougar yearling at his rural home outside of Williams Lake recently.

“It was a real treat,” said Cliff Dorion, who lives beside Crown land about 20 minutes from the city. “I have to admit it startled me at first. I bumped right into him when I was walking around the house.”

After that initial face-to-face meeting, Dorion went into his house.

“The truth is I was just mad at myself because I grabbed my firearm instead of my camera. Self-preservation just kicked in I guess,” he said, laughing at his own reaction to the cougar, which was non-aggressive.

READ MORE: Unintentionally trapped cougar safely released near Williams Lake

But just a few moments later Dorion was surprised to see the cougar again, this time at the front door which was opened a crack.

“He just looked like he wanted to come in.”

This time, behind the safety of his glass door, Dorion grabbed his cell phone and recorded video of the curious kitty.

“Not once have I ever seen a cougar with my bare eyes up close. This was like winning the lottery.”

Dorion, a retired rancher and avid outdoorsman who has spend most of his life fishing and hunting, said while he really enjoyed the experience, he also is mindful that his young grandchildren do come to visit him and play in his backyard and he will be watching to ensure the cougar doesn’t make it a habit to hang around the house.

“For now I will cut him some slack and give him a break.”

