A car is forced to pull over to the side of the highway in order to avoid a head-on collision with a truck on Highway 19A Wednesday afternoon.

VIDEO: Dashcam footage shows unplated truck driving recklessly on B.C. highway

Incident occurred Wednesday, April 6

Dashcam video footage obtained by Black Press shows an unplated white pick-up truck driving recklessly on Highway 19A southbound, just north of Courtenay, on Vancouver Island.

The video shows a car being forced to pull to the side of the road in order to avoid a head-on collision, as a truck with no plates passes two vehicles, heading towards the city. The incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6.

The truck has a decal on the back window that reads ‘abused daily.’

Black Press has reached out to both the Comox Valley and Campbell River RCMP for additional information.

ALSO…VIDEO: Family vacationing on Vancouver Island helps otter escape from drained pool

terry.farrell@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox ValleyDrivingvideo

Previous story
B.C. Hydro’s vaccine mandate ‘reasonable’, labour arbitrator rules
Next story
Province introduces amendments that will force politicians charged with crimes to take leave

Just Posted

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland receives applause as she points to a pin she wears in support for Ukraine as she tables the federal budget in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Thursday, April 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Budget 2022: Booming economy feeds federal focus on growth with $31B in new spending

Some of the 46 people who turned out for a meeting on April 2 about holding drag races at the Campbell Hill dragstrip during the Graffiti Days weekend in June. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Drag races are a go at Campbell Hill for Graffiti Days weekend

Ashcroft’s Mary Jobling will be celebrating her recent Lotto 6/49 win with a couple of tropical vacations. (Photo credit: BCLC)
Ashcroft Lotto 6/49 winner has half-a-million reasons to celebrate

Detail from a painting of Ashcroft that was the subject of some intense bidding during the recent Anonymous Art Show at the Ashcroft HUB. (Photo credit: Ashcroft HUB)
Anonymous Art Show a resounding success for Ashcroft HUB