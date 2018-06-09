VIDEO: Eagle lands in trampoline enclosure

Vancouver Island family gets an unexpected visitor

An eagle landed in a trampoline enclosure in Royston B.C. Friday and, with a little assistance from the homeowners, made it out safely.

Dale Robillard said he was watching a pair of eagles involved in a mating ritual called the death spiral. Also known as cartwheeling, the manoeuvre involves the eagles climbing to a high altitude, locking talons, then tumbling and spiralling toward the ground.

“Yesterday this spectacular courtship ritual brought both birds precariously close to the ground and in between large trees and houses,” said Robillard. “In what seemed like a purposeful act the larger eagle seemed to, at the last second, directly force the other eagle straight into the trampoline.”

He said the fallen eagle originally looked rather stunned, after landing in the enclosure.

“After watching for a few minutes hoping the captured eagle would self-rescue we felt it would continue to work itself into more panic and injury,” he explained. “We decided to open the zipper access in the screen and encourage it to safely escape. After several attempts to fly through the mesh the incredible bird made it through the opening to take ground refuge in amongst the trees.”

He said they watched to make sure the eagle wasn’t injured, and within a few minutes it found its mate and their dating ritual began again.

“What an incredible event to witness up close and personal – a true gift and nobody got hurt.”

His daughter, Candice Rawson, arrived in time to capture the trampoline portion of the exhibition on video.

Royston is just south of Courtenay, on Vancouver Island.

Previous story
UPDATE: Hindu organization asks B.C. company to pull ‘offensive’ jacket

Just Posted

Northern Health Authority expands medical bus use

Over 60 or have mobility chalenges? You can now travel on Northern Connections.

Some B.C. gas pumps run dry over issues at Edmonton refinery

Shortages affecting interior of B.C. and Alberta, linked to lengthy maintenance at Suncor

School District No. 74 trustees vote to close Lytton Elementary School

Approval of bylaw means Kumsheen Secondary will become K–12 facility.

Walhaschindig to feature cenotaph unveiling

New memorial will commemorate the Walhachin men who served in World War I.

Ash-Creek TV Society leaves TV behind to concentrate on radio

The society hopes to be able to play a bigger role in the event of future emergencies.

VIDEO: Eagle lands in trampoline enclosure

Vancouver Island family gets an unexpected visitor

Teen sensation Davies leads Whitecaps to 5-2 drubbing of Orlando City

Vancouver star scores once, helps on three more

UPDATE: Hindu organization asks B.C. company to pull ‘offensive’ jacket

Om Boys jacket features likeness of deity Ganesh holding a wrench

CRA scammer shows up at B.C. woman’s door with handcuffs

Victoria police warning public to not let such people in and call 911 immediately

B.C. dog dies after suspected poisoning

Dog may have eaten something in South Surrey’s Alderwood Park

G7 leaders agree to joint communique: Trudeau

Prime minister says five countries agreed to a plastics charter to protect environment and oceans

Two attacked at UBC after discovering child porn on online seller’s computer

RCMP warn people to meet in a public place when meeting to exchange goods bought or sold online

B.C. Grade 10 student who died of suspected overdose remembered

Best friend says Dorrian Wright of Greater Victoria was not a drug addict

‘Mr. Peacock’ willing to help B.C. city with peacock problem

Expert once helped Hugh Hefner with some problem birds at his Playboy Mansion

Most Read