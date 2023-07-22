VIDEO: Hundreds of B.C. Hells Angels celebrate anniversary in Langley

On Saturday, July 22, the B.C. Hells Angels celebrated their 40th anniversary with a party that drew hundreds from chapters across B.C. and Canada to Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Police officers from different forces kept watch outside as Hells Angels members, friends and associates, celebrated the clubs 40th anniversary with a party at the White Rock Chapter clubhouse located in Langley on Saturday, July 22. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) CFSEU Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton, who was one of several officers keeping watch Saturday outside the Hells Angels party in Langley, said it was “well documented” that many Hells Angels and associates were involved in “significant levels of criminal activity.” (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) A Hells Angel admitted a participant to the biker club’s 40th anniversary party held at the White Rock Chapter clubhouse in Langley on Saturday, July 22. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) B.C. Hells Angels held their 40th anniversary party at the White Rock Chapter clubhouse in Langley on Saturday, July 22. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Red and white banners reading “AFFA” for “Angels Forever, Forever Angels” greeted arrivals at the White Rock chapter of the Hells Angles at their Langley clubhouse on Saturday.

They were there to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the club in B.C.

While none were willing to be interviewed, one Hells Angels member could be heard explaining the event marked the date a B.C. biker club joined the Hells Angels.

“That was the day we patched over from Satan’s Angels,” he said.

Police officers and vehicles lined the road outside the clubhouse, including officers from Langley RCMP, Delta Police, Alberta law enforcement and the anti-gang Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unite (CFSEU).

Earlier, CFSEU Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton had said it was “well documented” that many Hells Angels, members of their supporting outlaw motorcycle gangs, and friends and associates, were involved in “significant levels of criminal activity, including trafficking potentially deadly fentanyl and violent offences like assaults and homicide.”

On the day, Houghton was among the police keeping a watchful eye on the Langley clubhouse.

“We have police officers from around the country to make sure that the motoring public and the community stay safe,” Houghton said.

Many of the attendees were not arriving on motorcycles, Houghton explained.

“Many of them are taking cabs. They’ve got their own shuttle system. They’ve learned from having done this many, many times across the country that it doesn’t work really well when you have a lot of police officers watching for things like drinking and driving and motorcycle infractions,” Houghton told the Langley Advance Times.

“So they’ve taken a page out of the safety book and they’ll be shuttling in and making sure that they get to and from their party safe today.”

While the clubhouse itself is located behind high fences, tall bushes and a sliding gate covered with a material to prevent viewing, when it was opened up to allow arrivals to enter, several outdoor tents could be seen inside on the grounds, and a live band could be heard warming up.

More images can be viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.