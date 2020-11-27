A member of Ulkatcho First Nation measures the snow on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 showing that more than 60 cms of snow has fallen since a snowfall warning went into effect for northern portions of the Chilcotin on Thursday. (Photo submitted)

A member of Ulkatcho First Nation measures the snow on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 showing that more than 60 cms of snow has fallen since a snowfall warning went into effect for northern portions of the Chilcotin on Thursday. (Photo submitted)

VIDEO: More than 60 cm of snowfall in Chilcotin since Thursday, Nov. 26

Graham West of Ulkatcho First Nation captures the scene on video

More than 60 cm of snow has fallen in parts of the Chilcotin since a snowfall warning went into effect Thursday, Nov. 26.

On Friday afternoon Graham West, a member of Ulkatcho First Nation near Anahim Lake, forwarded a photograph to the Tribune depicting a measuring tape with a snow level of 64 cm or two feet and one inch.

“Just got word the RCMP are on a snowmoblie with a nurse delivering meds to clients within the community,” he said.

Earlier in the afternoon West said he hoped to get up on his roof to shovel because the snow was getting heavier.

“I believe my workout’s gonna be interesting,” he said.

Highway 20 is closed between Anahim Lake and Bella Coola and there is a travel advisory in effect between Anahim Lake and Tatlayoko Road.

The next update from DriveBC is expected at 4 p.m. about the highway conditions.

There are also 917 BC Hydro customers in the Bella Coola Valley without power due to down power lines as well as some customers in the Anahim Lake area, although West said he still has power.

Read more: Heavy snowfall, downed power lines, Highway 20 closed Bella Coola to Anahim Lake


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

SnowWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two Fraser Valley churches continue in-person services despite public health orders
Next story
911 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths as B.C. sees deadliest week since pandemic began

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 65 new cases of COVID-19

Province-wide, there are 887 new cases of the virus

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 70 new cases overnight

The total number of cases in the region is now at 1,426

The TNRD will no longer be offering free disposal days at its 29 solid waste facilities throughout the region. (Photo credit: TNRD)
TNRD votes to end free disposal days at solid waste facilities

Mattresses and tires on rims to be added to items that can be brought in at no charge year-round

The high volume of mail-in ballots received was still not enough to prevent this year’s voter turnout in Fraser-Nicola being the lowest on record. (Photo credit: Black Press files)
Voter turnout in 2020 provincial election lowest since 1928

Turnout in Fraser-Nicola lowest in riding’s history, but was boosted by mail-in votes

Get your plaid on and take advantage of Plaid Friday deals in Ashcroft on Nov. 27. (Photo credit: NDIT)
Community businesses need you to shop locally this Christmas

Local businesses are there when you need them, so be there when they need you

A woman wears a protective face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks along the seawall in North Vancouver Wednesday, November 25, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
911 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths as B.C. sees deadliest week since pandemic began

Hospitalizations reach more than 300 across the province

More than 60 cm of snow has fallen at Ulkatcho First Nation near Anahim Lake in the Chilcotin since a snowfall warning went into effect Thursday, Nov. 26. (Graham West photo)
VIDEO: More than 60 cm of snowfall in Chilcotin since Thursday, Nov. 26

Graham West of Ulkatcho First Nation captures the scene on video

Screenshot of Pastor James Butler giving a sermon at Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack on Nov. 22, 2020. The church has decided to continue in-person services despite a public health order banning worship services that was issued on Nov. 19, 2020. (YouTube)
Two Fraser Valley churches continue in-person services despite public health orders

Pastors say faith groups are unfairly targeted and that charter rights protect their decisions

A big job: Former forests minister Doug Donaldson stands before a 500-year-old Douglas fir in Saanich to announce preservation of some of B.C.’s oldest trees, July 2019. (B.C. government)
B.C. returning to ‘stand-alone’ forests, rural development ministry

Horgan says Gordon Campbell’s super-ministry doesn’t work

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Alexandre Bissonnette, who pleaded guilty to a mass shooting at a Quebec City mosque, arrives at the courthouse in Quebec City on February 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mathieu Belanger - POOL
Court strikes down consecutive life sentences; mosque shooter has prison term cut

The decision was appealed by both the defence and the Crown

Gold medallists in the ice dance, free dance figure skating Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, of Canada, pose during their medals ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Charlie Riedel
Olympic champions Virtue, Moir and Tewksbury among 114 Order of Canada inductees

Moir and Virtue catapulted to national stardom with their gold-medal performances at the Winter Olympics in 2018

Shoppers line up in front of a shop on Montreal’s Saint-Catherine Street in search of Black Friday deals in Montreal, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Black Friday shopping in a pandemic: COVID-19 closes some stores, sales move online

Eric Morris, head of retail at Google Canada, says e-commerce in Canada has doubled during the pandemic.

School District 27 announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 this week (Nov. 23) at Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake campus. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Entire gym class at northern B.C. high school isolating after confirmed COVID case

Contact tracing by Interior Health led to the quarantine

Most Read