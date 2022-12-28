Dr. Andrew Boozary, a primary care physician and the Executive Director of Population Health and Social Medicine at the University Health Network (UHN) its photographed at a Stabilization & Connection site designed to help people who are unhoused, in Toronto, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

VIDEO: New hospital program helps Toronto’s homeless, cuts ambulance offload times

Stand-alone clinic provides space for people to recover from intoxication

A Toronto hospital has opened a stand-alone clinic where paramedics can drop off homeless people who are intoxicated by alcohol so they can recover and then access services.

Early results show dramatic improvements for ambulance off-load times and freed-up beds in the emergency department.

The University Health Network has launched a “stabilization and connection centre” near its Toronto Western Hospital with several partners, including Toronto Paramedic Services.

-The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: From smart homes to connected cars, new tools of domestic abuse make escape harder

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HealthcareHomelessnessToronto

Previous story
From smart homes to connected cars, new tools of domestic abuse make escape harder
Next story
Ontario Provincial Police officer shot dead had just passed probation

Just Posted

B.C. athletes shot for the stars in 2022. Clockwise from top left: Melanie Vogal, Rio Crystal, Teagan Dunnett, Kimberly Newell. (Photos submitted)
From cross-Arctic treks to Olympic dreams, B.C. athletes made 2022 one for the books

Joyce Charleyboy, right, smudges Carl Schooner Sr. and his wife Charlene Schooner at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds on Tuesday, Dec. 27. (Loretta Williams photo)
Missing Bella Coola man’s family continues search in Williams Lake area

Sheila Buter, second from left, with her grandson Malachi, daughter Courtney Zwack and Sydney Zwack are spending Christmas together as Sheila continues to recover from a serious snowmobile crash on Jan. 22, 2022. (Photo submitted)
Cariboo Chilcotin woman beats all odds to survive snowmobile crash in mountains

Connector road conditions. (Drive BC)
UPDATE: 4 dead after bus rollover on B.C.’s Okanagan Connector on Christmas Eve