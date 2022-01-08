Calgary cookbook author Julie Van Rosendaal is offering hundreds of children a sweet reprieve from lockdown restlessness with an online class teaching them how to whip up homemade treats. Hundreds of children have signed on to learn new recipes over Zoom. (Canadian Press)

VIDEO: Online cooking camp a treat for kids in lockdown

Parents say the camp is a great activity for their children

