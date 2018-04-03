VIDEO: Mounties probe theft of baby food delivery from Richmond home

Cpl. Dennis Hwang said that having security measures reduces the chance of theft

Police say they’re investigating after a package was stolen from a Richmond doorstep less than an hour after it was delivered on Monday.

The Richmond resident said that the Amazon package was delivered their home near Blundell Centre in Richmond at 2:20 p.m. and stolen at 3:05 p.m.

The resident told Black Press Media that “thankfully, [the] items stolen were only small family items: coffee beans, baby snacks and foods.”

RCMP confirmed that they were investigating the theft of a package.

“I wouldn’t say it’s common but we do see these from time to time,” said Cpl. Dennis Hwang.

“We take these cases seriously – in this case, we dispatched three officers.”

With online deliveries becoming more and more commonplace, Hwang said that there’s a couple safety measures police recommend to safeguard online deliveries.

“Most places do have an option to deliver to a businesses or a locker or a to a neighbour that’s home,” said Hwang.

He also recommends what this family had: a motion-activated surveillance camera.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Horgan proposes changes to protect residents of B.C. trailer parks
Next story
B.C.-born professor celebrated as mathematical ‘visionary’

Just Posted

DFO opens dialogue with MP

Nathan Cullen concerned over public tensions as fisheries plan hashed out

An act of kindness helps Loon Lake residents

A load of donated wood will help keep full-time reisdents warm.

Ashcroft Curling Club ends season on a high note

Traveller’s Club Playdown saw 13 teams competing, with Kamloops clubs coming out on top.

Flooding is the new fire, so be prepared

As flooding increases, homeowners need to take steps to mitigate damage.

Local News Briefs: Prescribed burns taking place near Lytton

Plus a freeze on FortisBC rates, a new scam doing the rounds, and more.

UPDATED: Sedins announce this will be their last NHL season

Vancouver Canucks stars say they’re done in 2018

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

UPDATED: Constable charged in 2015 Castlegar shooting

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) has announced a charge of manslaughter has been approved.

Shooter believed dead, several injured in YouTube HQ shooting

San Bruno police asking people to stay away

VIDEO: Mounties probe theft of baby food delivery from Richmond home

Cpl. Dennis Hwang said that having security measures reduces the chance of theft

Police clock speeder going 70 km/hr over limit during test drive

West Vancouver Police issued a ticket and impounded the car for seven days

Binder of sensitive patient info goes missing from B.C. hospital

Information breach at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital as binder with patient data goes missing

Fundraiser set up for B.C. roofer who died on job site

GoFundMe account established for roofer who died while working on a Penticton development

Family wants answers 9 years after B.C. woman killed

Wendy Ladner-Beaudry was last seen jogging in Vancouver before her body was found later that day

Most Read