Screenshot from a video provided by Pacific Yellowfin Charters shows an astute seal seeks shelter on the swim grid of a tourist boat in Frederick Arm, north of Campbell River.

VIDEO: Seal escapes hungry orcas by climbing aboard tourist boat

Whales circulate nearby as seal finds refuge

A seal escaped the jaws of hungry orcas by hitching a ride on a nearby tourist vessel on July 1, and the encounter was caught on video.

A pod of transient orcas were hunting the harbour seal in Frederick Arm, an inlet north of Campbell River, when the savvy animal swam up to the boat and climbed aboard.

Footage provided by Pacific Yellowfin Charters shows the worried-looking seal hiding behind the boat’s outboard motor on the swim grid, a low platform at the stern of the vessel.

The clever seal occasionally glances up at passengers aboard the 20-foot boat. But it’s mostly focused on its hungry hunters, which circulate below and breach menacingly just meters away.

The boat eventually navigated away from the scene, where the seal slipped away.

Previous story
B.C. man charged with two counts of animal cruelty after 46 dogs seized

Just Posted

Fire situation is looking better than in 2017

A rainy June means that the fire danger is less than it was at this time last year.

Author of book about last year’s wildfires says the story had to be covered

Bethany Lindsay talks about her book British Columbia Burning.

New book tells the story of the 2017 wildfires

A review of British Columbia Burning by Bethany Lindsay.

Ashcroft Moving Forward group gives community update

A fan-out exercise in May was a success, but gaps were identified.

Local News Briefs: Era of Megafires film to be screened

Plus Music and Magic in the Park, an Ashcroft community barbecue, TRU courses, and more.

VIDEO: Seal escapes hungry orcas by climbing aboard tourist boat

Whales circulate nearby as seal finds refuge

B.C. man charged with two counts of animal cruelty after 46 dogs seized

SPCA invesigation concludes after dogs seized from a rural property north of Williams Lake

Former B.C. education minister considers Langley mayoral run

Promises decision about running for Langley City mayor by early August

Former Olympic rower pleads guilty to fraud in B.C.

Harold Backer made his plea in Victoria on Wednesday; the Crown is seeking a 13-month jail sentence

Okanagan farm gets creative protecting cherries from birds

Vernon farmer brings in fun fruit protection measures

B.C. VIEWS: Cannabis Day celebration put off until October

Another government monopoly, what could go wrong?

UPDATED: Police find bodies of 3 missing hikers at Shannon Falls

The trio fell into a pool at the provincial park Tuesday afternoon

SPCA seizes 16 dogs from property in B.C. Interior

Dog owners were known to SPCA and had been convicted on animal cruelty charges in 2015

Surrey mayor asks feds for $10M to combat gang problems

Ask comes after a task force aimed at preventing gang violence issued a report

Most Read