Image from Surrey catalytic converter theft. (Submitted)

Image from Surrey catalytic converter theft. (Submitted)

VIDEO: Surrey woman catches catalytic converter theft in progress

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said the theft happened Thursday in the 10800-block of 142 Street and was reported shortly after 5 p.m.

A Surrey woman caught a bold theft of a catalytic converter Thursday afternoon and police are now looking for two suspects.

“This happened to me yesterday,” the woman told the Now-Leader. “It was terrifying.”

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said the theft happened in the 10800-block of 142 Street and was reported shortly after 5 p.m.

“There seems to be an increase, certain metals within them as their value increases, we’ll tend to see a increase in catalytic converter thefts,” she said.

According to ICBC, there have been 1,189 such thefts reported this year resulting roughly $2.3 million in claims. In 2020, there were 1,060 thefts.

Police ask anyone with information on this or other catalytic converter thefts to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

surrey rcmp

Previous story
Horgan promises B.C. will fund naloxone kits for police
Next story
Vancouver Island forestry workers union condemn ‘extremist’ protest tactics at Fairy Creek

Just Posted

Overall, students who took part in Student Vote Canada "elected" NDP Bill Sundhu over Conservative Frank Caputo. (Student Vote Canada)
Students in Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo ‘elect’ NDP Bill Sundhu

Open burn ban rescinded in Kamloops Fire Centre (File photo)
Province to lift open burning ban in Kamloops Fire Centre

Jesse McCormick is the Liberal Candiate for the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo for the 2021 federal election. (Photo submitted)
Jesse McCormick led Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo candidates in Facebook spending

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix update B.C.’s COVID-19 situation from the Vancouver cabinet offices, Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. transferring COVID-19 patients out of northern hospitals