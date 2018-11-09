VIDEO: Tom Fletcher recaps debate on proportional representation

Legislative reporter doesn’t expect results will end of 2019

Premier John Horgan and B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson went head to head in a TV debate Thursday evening, trying to sway voters to their side with less than three weeks left for them to cast their mail-in ballots.

On Friday morning, Black Press Media’s Ragnar Haagen spoke with legislative reporter Tom Fletcher about his thoughts on the debate and what the vote could mean for British Columbians across the province.

Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion

New bus route from Merritt to Prince George will pick-up in Cache Creek, Clinton

Merritt Shuttle Bus Service will also run from Merritt to Langley via Spences Bridge

Fossil from Marble Canyon could become a provincial symbol

British Columbians can vote for a provincial fossil, with a local candidate in the running

Fire chiefs for the day have wonderful time

Two Ashcroft students got engine rides, a fire hall tour, and more

Ashcroft Legion gets a makeover

New paint job, fence, and sign part of ongoing renovations at the branch.

Local News Briefs: Rock solid curling club introduces kids to the joy of curling

Plus a free SuperHost workshop, create your own Christmas cards, a change for CBC Radio, and more.

