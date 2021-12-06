Beams of light are projected into the air behind a plaque placed in memory of the fourteen women who were murdered on December 6,1989, in an anti-feminist attack, in Montreal, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Beams of light are projected into the air behind a plaque placed in memory of the fourteen women who were murdered on December 6,1989, in an anti-feminist attack, in Montreal, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

VIDEO: Tributes planned for victims of Ecole Polytechnique shooting on 32nd anniversary

École Polytechnique has held a number of tributes over the past week which will culminate today

Today is the 32nd anniversary of what’s widely believed to be Canada’s largest mass shooting specifically targeting women.

The shooting at Montreal’s École Polytechnique took place on Dec. 6, 1989 when a man opened fire, killing 14 women and injuring others.

A recent spate of femicides in Quebec has renewed discussion of the issue, but also has some advocates lamenting a lack of progress in the fight to end violence against women.

École Polytechnique has held a number of tributes over the past week which will culminate today.

Representatives and student associations from the school will lay white roses in front of a commemorative plaque outside the building this morning.

Fourteen beams of light representing the shooting victims will be projected into the sky from Mount Royal tonight, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are asking crowds not to gather.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Indigenous report into Elephant Hill blaze calls for change in B.C. wildfire response
Next story
Family of late Maple Ridge man devastated after wedding ring of 72 years lost at B.C. hospital

Just Posted

The Elephant Hill wildfire burns in the distance near Clinton, as seen from behind a mountain on Kamloops Lake in Savona, B.C., Sunday July 30, 2017. An Indigenous-led review of a massive wildfire that destroyed more than 100 homes in British Columbia’s southern Interior four years ago has produced 30 calls to action to improve wildfire management and recovery practices. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Indigenous report into Elephant Hill blaze calls for change in B.C. wildfire response

Ashcroft hospital emergency closed sign, 2016. Photo credit: Barbara Roden
Ashcroft emergency department closed overnight throughout the weekend

(Black Press Media files)
Snowfall warning in place for Hope, Coquihalla and Hope-Princeton

Kendra Taylor and her cat Twilight, who disappeared from Cache Creek on Sept. 21 and was turned in to the Port Coquitlam SPCA nearly two months later. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Cat comes back to Cache Creek home after two month disappearance