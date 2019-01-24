VIDEO: Unusual visitor arrives at B.C. home, eats plants and leaves

A Kelowna resident found something unusual with his house plant and then checked his cameras

A Kelowna man was in for a furry surprise when he checked his video camera after noticing something was awry with a house plant on his doorstep.

“I had my phone shut off at night, but then in the morning I went outside and noticed little branches on the ground by the front door and thought ‘what in the world?’ I checked the video and then that showed what was going on,” said Meldon Lutzer, who lives in the Upper Mission.

A deer had made its way up his front steps and was munching on a plant outside the door.

“I showed my family and we all had a good laugh,” he said.

While deer freely roam around his backyard munching on plants, much to Lutzer’s irritation, he’s never seen them that close to the house.

“There’s a light that goes on, like a security light that goes on as well, you know we just got such a good quality video of it,” he said.

After the deer visited his home on Saturday night, Lutzer later posted the videos on Facebook. The post gathered more than 60 likes.

