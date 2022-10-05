Vancouver Humane Society (VHS) said a video released Wednesday, Oct. 5 shows “stressed and frightened animals being roughly handled” at rodeos in Langley and Chilliwack. The video drew criticism from organizers of the events, who said the footage showed eagerness, not fear, on the part of the animals. (VHS video)

Vancouver Humane Society (VHS) said a video released Wednesday, Oct. 5 shows “stressed and frightened animals being roughly handled” at rodeos in Langley and Chilliwack. The video drew criticism from organizers of the events, who said the footage showed eagerness, not fear, on the part of the animals. (VHS video)

VIDEO: Vancouver Humane Society releases anti-rodeo video

Says animals at Langley and Chilliwack events were “roughly handled,” rodeo organizers disagree

A video that the Vancouver Humane Society (VHS) said shows “stressed and frightened animals being roughly handled” at rodeos in Langley and Chilliwack drew criticism from organizers of the events, who said the footage showed eagerness, not fear, on the part of the animals seen in the clips, released on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

A VHS press release pointed to clips showing animals “thrashing around” in the chutes prior to being released into the rodeo arena, and of “handlers pulling on the ears and tails of a number of animals.”

Society spokesperson Emily Pickett said the footage contradicts claims by rodeo supporters that the animals love to perform.

“This footage, once again, proves otherwise,” Pickett commented. “If the animals love to perform, why is it necessary to twist their ears, drag them by their tails, and fasten uncomfortable straps around their sensitive underbelly to make them do so?”

Pickett added the events “put animals at risk of injury and death, all for the sake of public entertainment.”

Organizers of the Langley and Chilliwack rodeos said it was stretching things to say animals were being harmed, or frightened.

Held in early September, the Valley West Stampede was hosted at the Langley Riders Association (LRA) grounds in Brookswood.

LRA president Paul Ritchot said no animals or people were injured during the three-day event.

“They are not being harmed in any way,” Ritchot told the Langley Advance Times.

“It’s like any sport. We treat the animals as athletes. They’re extremely well looked after.”

LRA treasurer John Scotton said a longer version of a VHS clip showing a bull falling to its knees, would show the animal got dizzy after “spinning around and around” to shake its rider off.

READ ALSO: Humane Society opposes planned Langley rodeo event

Valley West Stampede board member Shannon Claypool said they invited the B.C. SPCA to visit the Langley event, but their contact person with the animal protection agency contact declined, saying they wouldn’t attend unless there was a complaint.

Claypool said no animals or humans were injured at the Langley event.

“We had a veterinarian on site during all rodeo performances — and an ambulance [for the cowboys].”

Chilliwack Rodeo Association president Len Blackstock said seeing a horse or bull trying to climb out of a chute doesn’t mean they are frightened, it means they are impatient.

“They’re bred to do that, they’re anticipating [getting in the arena],” Blackstock commented.

Blackstock said the animals are “well-looked-after, they’re well-fed.”

As for injuries at the Chilliwack rodeo held over three days in August, “we had a couple bumps and bruises on the guys, but no animals were injured” he said.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: As Langley’s first professional rodeo gets underway, animal rights protesters demonstrate

The VHS has been calling on organizers for both rodeos and local city councils to remove what they term inhumane rodeo events, including roping, bucking, wrestling and mutton busting, from event programs.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyRodeo

Previous story
Surfer awarded more than $75K for 2×4 attack that drove him from Tofino
Next story
Vernon man assaulted while counter-protesting anti-COVID rally

Just Posted

(from l) Ashcroft councillor candidates Jessica Clement, Nadine Davenport, Doreen Lambert, Joris Ekering, and Jonah Anstett answer questions during the Ashcroft all-candidates’ forum held on Oct. 3. (Photo credit: Facebook/Valley Community TV)
Housing, dog park, and branding at Ashcroft all-candidates’ forum

The estimated cost for the Ashcroft fire hall renovation project has doubled to $1.2 million following delays brought about by the pandemic. Council approved the new cost, which will be covered by surplus reserve funds. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft council approves new $1.2 million estimate for Fire Hall renovation project

Cache Creek fire chief Tom Moe (second from r) and other members of the fire department with new helmets that were purchased with funds donated by the Ashcroft Legion from its Poppy Fund. (Photo credit: submitted)
Cache Creek fire department holding open house on Oct. 11

Beekeeper John Hoyrup placed sections of a dead snag where honey bees had been living on top of bee boxes in order to rehome the bees whose snag was cut down. (Tara Larocque photo)
Meant to bee? A Cariboo landowner finds honey bee colony on property