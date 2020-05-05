VIDEO: Vancouver police seek unknown man who punched Asian woman in face

Police say they have seen an increase in anti-Asian hate-motivated incidents

Police are investigating a disturbing assault in Vancouver involving a victim of Asian descent attacked by an apparent stranger.

Vancouver police Sgt. Aaron Roed says it occurred on the afternoon of April 12 in the city’s downtown core.

He says the young woman was standing at a bus stop when she was approached by a man in his mid-20s who said nothing to her, punched her in the face and then fled on a transit bus.

Roed says the assault appears to be unprovoked and is being investigated as a stranger assault with an unknown motive.

The man is described as Caucasian with a medium build, wearing a beanie style hat with grey and yellow stripes and a dark T-shirt with a distinctive deer emblem on the front.

Vancouver police said last week that they have seen an increase in reports of anti-Asian hate-motivated incidents and criminal acts.

READ MORE: Vancouver police probe racist vandalism on Chinese cultural centre

READ MORE: Why do people get xenophobic when diseases like coronavirus hit?

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

assaultCoronavirusPolice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’
Next story
Ramadan in a pandemic: How COVID-19 is affecting Islam’s holy month in B.C.

Just Posted

2017 Elephant Hill wildfire most likely caused by smoking materials

Investigation did not identify who started the fire

Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

Horgan government expected to introduce plan to reopen B.C. in the next few days

Wanted California man who allegedly illegally crossed the border arrested in Ashcroft

Efforts remain underway to return the man to the United States

A painting of Ashcroft’s Chinatown is right where it needs to be

The new work depicts, and is hung on the wall of, the historic Wing Wo Lung building

Longtime Cache Creek mayor receives BC Community Achievement Award

John Ranta one of 25 recipients of this year’s award, gievn to recognize dedication to community

B.C. sees 8 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Four more people have died from the contagious respiratory illness

B.C. hasn’t yet found any contact-tracing apps worth considering: doctor

Dr. Bonnie Henry says province is looking

Virtual sittings has MPs doing things not allowed in House of Commons

Commons Speaker Anthony Rota has expressed concern about MPs using the virtual setting to break the rules

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Canadians mark 75th anniversary of Netherlands liberation with online tulips

Internet inundated with photos of tulips posted with #Netherlands75 and #TulipsAtHome

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

Ducklings rescued after mom abandons them trying to cross busy Island highway

BC SPCA Wild ARC plans to release babies back to the wild in about a month

PHOTOS: Injured mom, litter of nine puppies rescued in northern B.C.

It will be several weeks until the puppies will be ready to be adopted from the BC SPCA

B.C. Liberals call for more COVID-19 business tax relief

Andrew Wilkinson urges sales tax ‘holiday’ for 60-90 days

Most Read