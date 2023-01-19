A group fishing off Greater Victoria had a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with a trio of young orcas on Jan. 17. (Courtesy Craig Twidale)

VIDEO: Young orcas caught showboating off Greater Victoria

Group fishing near Race Rocks films rare encounter with killer whales

They say the downfall of every great fishing story is a witness.

But a group fishing off Greater Victoria – near Race Rocks – managed to get a Jan. 17 orca encounter on video.

The group thought the boat was being approached by a pod of porpoises but quickly realised it was a young orca – belly up.

With the boat already off, the men worked to pull fishing gear out of the water as a trio of young orcas playfully inspected the boat while the rest of their pod watched from a distance.

It wasn’t a great day for fishing but it’s sure to be one that won’t be forgotten.

ALSO READ: Victoria volunteer captures ‘awesome’ elephant seal birth

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West Shore

Previous story
Colorado girl, 13, arrested after 100 mph highway chase
Next story
More universities reviewing honorary degrees given to Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond

Just Posted

Sign in Ashcroft’s Drylands Arena. (Photo credit: Josh White)
Get ready for Guns and Hoses charity hockey match this weekend

APTN was filming some of the work carving a totem pole by members of the Nuxalk First Nation in protest of mining exploration work going on near Bella Coola. (Snuxyaltwa photo)
Nuxalk carve totem poles for mountaintop installation around Bella Coola to oppose mining

On the road to Nemiah Valley, west of Williams Lake, a log gateway marks the entrance to Tsilhqot’in Title Lands. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Tsilhqot’in National Government calls for halt on mining exploration west of Williams Lake

The Osprey Ranch sign, which was swept away by flooding near Spences Bridge in November 2021, takes a well-deserved rest after being found near Gibsons on the Sunhine Coast in January 2023, only a little the worse for wear after its long journey. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Ranch sign swept away near Spences Bridge in 2021 floods found after 350 km journey