Village of Ashcroft announces appointment of new CAO

Daniela Dyck has accepted the position effective June 7

Council for the Village of Ashcroft is pleased to announce that Ms. Daniela Dyck has accepted the position of Chief Administrative Officer.

Ms. Dyck has more than 11 years of local government experience, and joined the Village of Ashcroft management team in April 2019 as the Deputy Corporate Officer. She is a long-time resident of the area, and is excited to be leading the team in Ashcroft.

She stepped in as Acting CAO for the Village in March 2020, just as the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning to be felt. Since then she has overseen not only the day-to-day running of Village operations, but has also ensured the safety of residents and staff via the implementation of COVID-19 safeguards and protocols.

“Ashcroft council was very happy to offer the position of Chief Administrative Officer to Ms. Dyck, and even happier that she accepted,” says Ashcroft Mayor Barbara Roden. “The last three months have been difficult ones for many people, as we have all adapted to extraordinary circumstances. Ms. Dyck has carried out all the regular CAO duties in exemplary fashion while dealing with the additional factor of a worldwide pandemic that has impacted almost every aspect of local government.

“Council looks forward to working with Ms. Dyck and the rest of our excellent team on the many projects that the Village has underway, to make Ashcroft an even better place to live, work, and play.”


Ashcroft

Most Read