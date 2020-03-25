The Ashcroft Community Hall is one of several Village facilities that have been closed until further notice. (Photo credit: Wendy Coomber)

Village of Ashcroft taking steps to keep community safe

Check Village website for updates on changes affecting residents

By Daniela Dyck

It seems that during the course of a few weeks, our lives have been turned upside-down and consumed with the coronavirus.

Never before have we experienced anything like this. From a local government perspective, navigating through this pandemic is challenging to say the least. That said, I am writing to keep our residents informed in regard to Village of Ashcroft operations.

At this point the public works department is status quo. Personnel may not be out as a group or engaging with the public as usual, but all essential services will be provided, meaning you will have safe potable water from the water treatment plant, sewer operations will continue as usual, and garbage will continue to be picked up. The changes you will see are the closure of Village facilities such as the Community Hall, playground equipment, and the Village office. Please be assured that we are doing this as a precaution and for the protection of our residents.

The Ashcroft Volunteer Fire Department has suspended regular fire practices but is responding to all call-outs. We appreciate the dedication of the fire department and their commitment to keep us and our properties safe.

Staff and council are participating in ongoing virtual meetings with other levels of government to keep informed and updated as this pandemic evolves, so that we can adapt our planning and actions to protect our community to the best of our ability. Locally we are participating in regional government meetings to support consistent messaging, potential collaborations, and consider sharing resources when possible.

Another concern for the Village is the supply chain. We are dealing with supply shortages and are working to source necessary items. Please understand that safety for our employees and residents is our highest priority. Staff have reached out to some businesses and will continue to reach out to the business community to stay informed and provide any assistance or information that we can.

As new information is learned, we will post updates to the Village website (www.ashcroftbc.ca) and post the notice at the Ashcroft Post Office. Links to official sites are available on the Village website; click on the news link at the bottom of the home page.

Most importantly, we want to reiterate the message from the federal and provincial governments and Provincial Medical Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry: “Please practice social distancing, self-isolation, and hand hygiene.”

Lastly, help when possible, check in on your neighbours (by phone), drop off supplies for those who are unable to leave their homes, and be kind. We can overcome COVID-19 together, providing we all do our part.

Daniela Dyck is the Interim CAO for the Village of Ashcroft


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AshcroftCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. promises up to $500 for four months of rent support for COVID-19

Just Posted

Some big city shoppers heading to small towns to stock up

With the cupboard bare in many large centres, shoppers are flocking to places like Ashcroft

Bail granted to man charged in killing at Cache Creek home

Corey Harkness, 32, is charged with one count of second-degree murder

COVID-19 information: Transfer stations, Eco-Depots limit loads

Extend driver’s licences online, stay safe outdoors, get municipal government information, and more

School District 74 working so students can learn from home

Families will be contacted with details about learning plans for their students

Village of Ashcroft taking steps to keep community safe

Check Village website for updates on changes affecting residents

Canada now mandating all returning travellers to quarantine: Freeland

Travellers’ contact information will be collected when they enter Canada

B.C. promises up to $500 for four months of rent support for COVID-19

Freeze on rent increases, most evictions also taking effect

Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Aid will replace previously-announced benefits

COVID-19: Latex gloves, paper towel and wipes are not flushable, local authorities warn

Improper flushing can clog and damage a community’s septic and sewer systems

COVID-19: London Drugs offers exclusive hours for healthcare workers, helps sell Girl Guide cookies

Hospital workers, pharmacists and more offered shopping hours across B.C.

2020 B.C. Summer Games in Maple Ridge cancelled due to COVID-19

Maple Ridge to host 2024 games, instead

World COVID-19 11 a.m. update: Infections in Italy level off

Comprehensive update on coronavirus from around the world

B.C. budget heads into unknown deficit range preparing for COVID-19

Surpluses washed away by $5 billion spending, plummeting revenue

#PlankTheCurve: B.C. celebrities urge Canadians to take COVID-19 seriously

Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen challenge Canadians

Most Read