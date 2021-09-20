Vis declared winner in Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon

Holds more than a 3,000 vote lead with 60 per cent of polls in

Brad Vis (centre) stands with his mother Diana Campbell and his sister Joanna Scarborough at his campaign office in Mission. Vis was declared the winner in the riding of Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon. / Submitted Photo

Brad Vis has been declared the winner in the riding of Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon.

Vis’s lead was never in danger this election.

The incumbant Conservative MP had a substantial lead from the first poll to report, and it never dipped below a 30 per cent margin. He declared victory at 10:06 p.m. with just over 58 per cent of the polls counted.

When he heard he had been declared the winner, Vis said he was “relieved.”

‘There’s still a long way to go before the final numbers come in, at last check I was up over 3,000, but I was declared on all the national media so we declared it but it’s going to be a late night still,” said Vis from his campaign office in Mission.

“I had so many volunteers and I think that is a testament to the work I’ve done in the community, that new people just stepped forward … it was a real team effort.”

He said this campaign was “more nerve-wracking” than in 2019.

“It was like I was up for a job interview. They gave me my trial period (in 2019) and now I’ve passed the job interview in 2021. I have the approval of the people”

According to Vis, one of the biggest challenges of this riding is it’s size.

“The first thing I have to do is, I have to work on Lytton. And I have to make sure the federal government gets the money where the money is needed.”

Other priorities for Vis include addressing the growing water issues in Mission and Abbotsford, concerns about flooding and the erosion of the Fraser River and getting all levels of government together.

“Like I’ve been doing in Harrison with Seabird Island and Chehalis, we need to bring Mission and Abbotsford together with Kwantlen and Sto:lo,” he said.

While happy to have won, Vis said the national results show that people were not happy about the election.

“I don’t think a lot of people in this riding wanted an election and I don’t think Canadians wanted this election. That’s why the results are very similar to 2019.”

Vis won the seat in the 2019 election, taking the seat from Liberal Jati Sidhu with 42.1 per cent of the vote. They also ran against each other in the 2015 election, with Sidhu winning in an upset by just over 1,000, as a Liberal “red wave” swept Metro Vancouver.

At the time of his victory declaration, the incumbent MP maintained the same percentage of votes as the 2019 election.

The race for runner-up was closer. First-time candidate, Liberal challenger Geet Grewal had a vote percentage hovering around 28 per cent all night, and, at times, the NDP’s Lynn Perrin was within 5 points.

The PPC’s Tyler Niles managed to maintain a lead over Green Party candidate Nicole Bellay the entire night.

The exact tally will not be known until Wednesday, Sept. 20, as one million mail-in votes still need to be counted.

