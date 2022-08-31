Volunteer work bee planned for historic Cornwall Fire Lookout

Volunteers at a work bee at the Cornwall Fire Lookout in August 2020. Another work bee is taking place there on Sept. 11, and volunteers of all skill sets are welcome. (Photo credit: Four Wheel Drive Association of BC) The historic Cornwall Fire Lookout west of Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Journal files)

Music in the Park cancelled

The Music in the Park event that was scheduled for the Heritage Park in Ashcroft on Sunday, Sept. 4 has had to be cancelled. Check the UniTea Café and Lounge Facebook page for details of other upcoming music events, and don’t forget about the Desert Daze Music Festival in Spences Bridge on Sept. 9-10.

Indigenous vendors’ market

To coincide with the Gold Country Prequel GeoTour 2022, there will be an Indigenous Vendors’ Market at the Cache Creek coverall each day from Sept. 9–11. There is no table fee, but vendors must supply their own tables(s) and chair(s), and there are limited spots with power available.

Set-up can start each day at 8:30 a.m.; the market runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. For more information, or to reserve a spot, contact Misty Antoine on Facebook or email her at antoinemisty@gmail.com.

Ashcroft and District Fall Fair news

Vendors are wanted for this year’s Fall Fair, taking place at the Drylands Arena in Ashcroft from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. Tables are $10 each. For more information about being a vendor, and this year’s fair, go to www.ashcroftfallfair.ca.

Cornwall fire lookout

On Sunday, Sept. 11, the Four Wheel Drive Association of BC will be doing a maintenance day up at the historic Cornwall Fire Lookout west of Ashcroft.

Volunteers will be painting and replacing some posts and boards on the walkway, and the interior of the top floor needs to be scraped and painted. A window beside the door needs to be replaced, and more screws are needed for the tin on the roof to secure it. A few other projects are in the works, pending approval from BC Parks.

While the material will be supplied, the organizers need some strong backs and people of all skill levels. Anyone who has carpentry tools should bring them, and a generator would be appreciated, to make cutting the boards a lot easier. It will be a full day of work, so the association will provide lunch and some water.

Volunteers will be meeting at the Esso Travel Centre on Highway 1 at Cornwall Road at 8:45 a.m. and leaving for the lookout at 9 a.m. sharp. The volunteers welcome anyone who wants to come later; meet up at the lookout.

For more information, visit the Four Wheel Drive Association of BC Facebook page and click on “Events”.

Spences Bridge Community Club AGM

The SBCC will be holding its AGM on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. at Clemes Hall. Elections for the upcoming year will be held, and anyone interested in taking on a role on the executive committee is encouraged to attend. The commitment is very little, but the rewards are immense. Membership dues of $5 per person will be due at the meeting.

Coaching workshop

Are you looking to become a minor sports coach? The Ashcroft HUB is offering a “Fundamental Movement Skill Training” workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. It’s a multi-sport foundation course, and the entry level for all community coaches, instructors, and teachers.

Participants in this interactive workshop will receive a certificate of completion and go on to the permanent National Coaching database.

For more information, or to register, call (250) 453-9177, email ashcrofthub@gmail.com, or go to https://ashcrofthub.ca.

Loon Lake photo contest

A reminder, as you’re out and about over the Labour Day weekend, that there’s still time to enter the Loon Lake Community Recreational and Agricultural Society’s third annual photo contest, which runs through Sept. 30.

Photos can be entered in a variety of categories, and the contest is open to everyone, including youth. Photographs must be taken at or around Loon Lake, and each photographer can enter up to three pictures. Winning photos will be used in the LLCRAS 2023 calendar, which is a fundraiser for the society. Winners will be selected by a panel of volunteer judges from the community and notified by Oct. 12.

For more information, including the contest rules and regulations and how/where to submit photos, go to https://bit.ly/3yiJFgb.

Gleaning project

The Equality Project’s gleaning project is still going, and anyone who has excess fruit or vegetables they would like picked can contact the Project. Volunteers will come and help you share your abundance with those in need in the community.

For more information, contact The Equality Project at (250) 457-6485 (Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) or email info@theequalityproject.ca with information about your garden and/or trees.

Crisis line volunteers

The Interior Crisis Line Network’s Williams Lake site is seeking volunteers to answer calls on its local crisis line and two other provincial lines. The training will be in-person and/or via Zoom, and will start on Sept. 19.

Volunteers will meet two times a week in the evenings for six weeks. There is a $100 training fee, which can be reimbursed upon completion of a certain number of required hours.

Anyone who is interested is encouraged to reach out, as the training will teach many valuable skills that will be useful in different professional and personal environments. The volunteering can be done on-site or remotely, as all that is needed is a computer with a good internet connection.

Applicants must be at least 19 years of age and willing to consent to a Criminal Record Check. Anyone who would like to sign up, or who needs more information, can call (250) 302-9232 or email evan.pantanetti@cmhacariboo.org.

Red Cross flooding assistance

The Canadian Red Cross is providing recovery support of $5,000 to eligible small business owners and not-for-profit organizations impacted by the flooding and extreme weather events in B.C. that began on Nov. 14, 2021.

Recovery support will be available to help with expenses including uninsured direct losses (such as damage or lost equipment/inventory); insurance deductibles; specialized clean-up costs that might not be eligible under other programs; and ongoing expenses (such as rent for a commercial space or utility).

Applications must be submitted by Sept. 30, 2022. For additional information, program requirements, and to apply, visit www.redcross.ca/bcfloods/smallbusiness or call 1-833-966-4225.



editorial@accjournal.ca

