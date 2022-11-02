Volunteers needed for second survey of people in residential care

Follow-up to landmark 2017 study will help shape future of seniors in long-term care

The Thompson View Lodge assisted living facility in Ashcroft. Volunteers are being sought to help carry out a survey of residents living in all 294 publicly-subsidized long-term care homes in B.C. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Volunteers from all parts of the province are being sought to help collect information that will assist in shaping the future for seniors in residential care.

The Office of the Seniors Advocate is launching the second province-wide survey of the experiences of residents living in all 294 publicly-subsidized long-term care homes in B.C., and is calling on all interested British Columbians to join the survey team.

“In 2016/17, we conducted the most extensive study of residents’ quality of life in Canada,” says B.C. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie. “Over 800 caring and committed British Columbians volunteered to visit every care home in B.C. and gave voice to over 10,000 residents.

“Five years later, we once again call upon those who want to be part of improving the quality of life of seniors in long-term care to volunteer and join the survey team. We know British Columbians care deeply about seniors, and through participating in this survey, you can help shape the future for people in residential care homes across the province.”

British Columbians from a wide variety of backgrounds are invited to become members of the survey team, and engage with seniors as equals in a conversation about what life is like in the place they live. The surveyors will be supported by health care professionals from the Ministry of Health, health authorities, and individual care homes.

Volunteers will be screened and, if suitable, participate in a one-day training session. Each volunteer will be asked for a commitment of a minimum of 40 hours over the survey period, which runs through February 2023. Each one will be assigned to one care home (such as Jackson House or Thompson View Lodge in Ashcroft) and be responsible for surveying a minimum of 10 residents.

There are more than 29,000 individuals living in B.C.’s nearly 300 publicly-subsidized care homes. Every resident will be approached to participate in an in-person interview, and all family and visitors of each resident will be invited to complete an online survey. The rich information collected will be an important source of information for the Seniors Advocate to identify system-wide issues.

The long-term care quality of life survey examines topics such as food, safety, comfort, respect and responsiveness of staff, personal relationships, medications, and activities. Residents will be interviewed in person, and their family members will be invited to participate by phone, online, or via a written survey. A final report is planned for spring 2023.

The 2017 final report — “Every Voice Counts: Provincial Residential Care Survey Results” — made recommendations for system improvements including:

– increasing care hours and ensuring staffing levels are enforced and monitored by heath authorities;

– increasing flexibility of how and when care and services are delivered;

– examining opportunities to improve the mealtime experience;

– increasing training focused on the emotional needs of residents;

– fostering greater engagement with family members, particularly in regard to family councils and visitor handwashing;

– better physician care and increasing the role of nurse practitioners to improve care;

– increasing the range of activities, particularly in the evenings and weekends; and

– undertaking the survey again in five years.

In 2016/17, more than 800 survey volunteers donated more than 25,000 hours visiting every long-term care home in B.C. More than 10,000 residents and 10,000 most frequent visitors (who are usually family members) were surveyed.

Information about joining the survey team is available at www.surveybcseniors.org or by calling the Office of the Seniors Advocate toll-free at 1-877-952-3181.

The Office of the Seniors Advocate is an independent office of the provincial government with a mandate of monitoring seniors’ services and reporting on systemic issues affecting seniors. The office also provides information and referral to seniors and their caregivers, who can call toll-free (see above), email info@seniorsadvocate.ca, or visit the website at https://www.seniorsadvocatebc.ca/.



editorial@accjournal.ca

