Volunteers sought for Ashcroft Santa Parade planning committee

Organizers of this year’s event have already started work, but could use a few more helping hands

The Peanuts gang taking part in the 2021 Santa Parade in Ashcroft. The organizers of this year’s event are looking for a few volunteers to sit on the planning committee. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

CP Holiday Train

Pssst! Want to know a secret? The CP Holiday Train will be back in 2022, and making a stop in Ashcroft. More information will be coming soon, including the date and time of the visit; watch this space for details.

Ashcroft Santa Parade

While we’re on the subject of Christmas, the Ashcroft HUB is looking for a few people to sit on its Santa Parade committee to plan this year’s event. Anyone who is interested can contact the HUB office at (250) 453-9177.

Markets, markets, markets

On a last Christmas note (this week), the Journal has tracked down dates and times for 10 fall/Christmas markets taking place from Cook’s Ferry to Lillooet to 70 Mile between Oct. 22 and Dec. 5. Full details will be in next week’s paper.

If you’re organizing a market, bazaar, or craft sale, don’t assume we know about it. Please send details to editorial@accjournal.ca by Oct. 15 to ensure your event is included.

Scam alert

A local resident recently received a letter that purportedly came from a law firm in the United Kingdom (although the envelope had a Canadian stamp on it), informing them that a deceased relative had an unclaimed “permanent life insurance policy” worth several million pounds. The resident was invited to be a partner in the claim for the policy benefit, and was told that the matter was “utterly confidential”.

A reminder that if an offer seems too good to be true, it usually is. If you are unsure whether an offer is legitimate or not, check with a trusted friend or family member, and do not provide the letter writer with any personal information.

Poppy campaign

The Ashcroft Legion is looking for volunteers willing to help with selling poppies between Oct. 28 and Nov. 10 at one of four locations: Ashcroft Safety Mart, the Ashcroft and Cache Creek post offices, and the Tim Horton’s at the Travel Centre. Each shift is only two hours long, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.

To sign up for a shift (or two), drop by the Legion on Brink Street, or call (250) 453-2423.

Library book sales

A book sale will be starting at the Ashcroft Library on Oct. 13 and running through Nov. 15, so come on into the branch during regular hours to check out the selection. While you’re there, take a look at the newly-renovated space and see what’s new at the library.

You can also check out the book sale that is ongoing at the Cache Creek Library during regular branch hours.

Children’s choir

The Shine On Singers choir is open to all children and youth aged 7 to 18 years, and meets every Thursday night from 6:10 to 7:20 p.m. at the Ashcroft HUB. The cost is $100 per person.

Led by singer, teacher, and musician Theresa Takacs, the Shine On Singers aims to foster a sense of community with the children who come together as part of the choir, and allow them to grow in confidence, learn something new, and create a sense of belonging.

For more information contact Takacs at (250) 682-3232 or go to www.shineonsingers.com.

Clinton quilters and crafters group

Calling all Clinton craftspeople! The Clinton Quilters and Crafters group meets every Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clinton Seniors’ Centre (217 Smith Avenue). There is no fee, and the group is open to crafters of all ages, not just seniors. Bring your current project, and a lunch, and spend time in the company of others while you create.

Free smoke/CO detectors

October 9-15 is the 100th annual Fire Prevention Week, and to mark the occasion the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library is handing out free smoke and CO detectors at all of its library locations, including the Mobile Library, while quantities last.

Be sure to also check out the free home fire escape plan checklist and other fun activities and information at https://bit.ly/3RJZ8gZ.

Clinton Legion community barbecue

Join the Clinton Legion for a free community barbecue on Saturday, Oct. 15 from noon to 2:30 p.m. at the Legion building on LeBourdais Avenue. There will be hamburgers and hot dogs served with potato salad and pasta salad, and the event is open to all community members.

Household hazardous waste round-up

The TNRD will be holding two Household Hazardous Waste round-ups, to help people clear out and safely dispose of old cleaners, chemicals, and unknown products from around the house. Common examples are paint, batteries, oil, antifreeze, flammables, poisons, adhesives, grease/tar, gasoline/kerosene, pesticides, and fertilizers.

The round-ups will be taking place in Merritt from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 (Baillie House parking lot) and in Kamloops from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 (Mission Flats Road next to the landfill).

Concert at UniTea

Blues fans take note: you won’t want to miss the Tony Kaye trio, coming to UniTea Café and Lounge in Ashcroft on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Their 2014 release “Boredom is the Devil’s Tool” won Blues Recording of the Year at the 2015 Edmonton Music Awards.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.), and tickets are $22 each. To order, call (250) 457-1145 or go to https://bit.ly/3SOKoPe.

Wellness day

The South Cariboo Elizabeth Fry Society and the Ashcroft HUB are hosting a free “Joyous Resilience” Wellness Day at the HUB from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. The event promises to be a rejuvenating day of free interactive wellness workshops and activities, including a resiliency workshop, mandala painting, guided meditation, Hatha chair yoga, and more.

For more information, or to register, contact the HUB at ashcrofthub@gmail.com or (250) 453-9177.

