Volunteers welcome at this year’s Black Powder Desert Rendezvous

Twin Rivers Drive-in

The final Twin Rivers Drive-in movie event of the summer takes place on Sept. 25 and 26, with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990) starting at 7:15 p.m. both nights, and Dirty Dancing (1987) following at approximately 9:15 p.m.

The movies run at the McArthur Island Sports Centre in the south-facing parking lot. Occupancy will be limited to 50 vehicles per evening, with a maximum of six people in each vehicle. To order tickets, go to https://bit.ly/2RWT1JP.

Last farmers’ markets

The last scheduled farmers’ markets of the year are coming up this weekend in Cache Creek and Clinton.

The Cache Creek market will take place in the parking lot beside Chum’s Restaurant from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, while the last Clinton market of the year will take place in front of Hunnie’s Mercantile on Sunday, Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come by and check out the many great vendors.

Anonymous Art Show

The Anonymous Art Show is on through Wednesday, Sept. 30, and is your chance to pick up a unique piece of art and help support the Ashcroft HUB.

Local artists ranging in age from three to 70+ created 82 pieces of art, which can now be viewed online at https://bit.ly/35Uw2qO. Take a look at the artwork, and bid on your favourite piece(s); half the proceeds from the sale of each work goes to support the HUB and its activities, while the artist gets the other half. Bids are being accepted on The Ashcroft HUB Facebook page and by phone at (250) 453-9177 through Sept. 30.

Clinton Curling Club bottle drive

The Clinton Curling Club is going ahead with their fundraising bottle drive that was postponed from April. If you have bottles, cans, or tetra paks that you would like to donate, contact Brenda McKay or Sheryl Walch via the Clinton BC – Events, Activities and Items For Sale Facebook page.

Cache Creek fire prevention week

Because of COVID-19, members of the Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department will not be visiting Cache Creek Elementary School or holding their usual Fire Chief for a Day event during Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 5–9). However, they are holding a contest, and residents can enter for their chance to win a wildfire prevention kit valued at $200. There is no age limit for entrants, and all you have to do to be eligible to win is leave your best kitchen fire safety tip at the Cache Cree-Info Facebook page. The winner will be contacted on Oct. 9.

The kit contains fabric hoses, plus sprinklers that can be mounted to fences or walls or placed in eaves troughs to help protect your home in the event of a wildfire. The kits can also be purchased; for details, contact the Cache Creek Fire Department.

Black Powder Rendezvous looking for volunteers

The South Cariboo Sportsmen Association will be holding their seventh annual Black Powder Desert Rendezvous Thanksgiving Shoot from Oct. 9–12, and volunteers are wanted to help out.

The Rendezvous features rifle, trap, handgun, black powder, and archery events, and is held at the Association clubhouse south of Cache Creek above the Campbell Hill airstrip. Volunteers are needed to help make the event a success, and anyone interested in helping can call Ken Brown at (250) 453-9415 for more information or to sign up.

Concert at UniTea

Earthbound — a Kamloops-based, four piece band who have been performing together for many years — will be bringing their organic soul, R&B, and funk to UniTea Café in Ashcroft on Saturday, Oct. 10.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m., with seating beginning at 6:30. Tickets are $20 each (general seating; social distancing rules in place, with groups of one to six people) or $25 each for VIP seating (front row chairs/tables for groups of two to four people). Only 50 tickets are available in total, and they must be purchased in advance.

Beer, wine, cider, pop, and water will be available for purchase, and washrooms and sanitizing stations are available. To reserve tickets, drop by UniTea or go to www.uniteacafetakeout.com.

Emergency First Aid course

A limited number of spots are available for an Emergency First Aid course being held at the Ashcroft HUB from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17.

The cost is $100 per person. For more information or to register, call (250) 453-9177, email ashcrofthub@gmail.com, or go to https://theashcrofthub.perfectmind.com/.

HUB Christmas Market

Fall is in the air, meaning that Christmas can’t be far behind. Already wondering about where you can get unique Christmas gifts for everyone on your list? Then mark your calendar for the Annual HUB Christmas Market, taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5.

Space is limited, so vendors are encouraged to book early. The cost is $15 (using a table from the HUB) or $10 (if you bring your own table), and COVID-19 protocols, including physical distancing, will apply. To book a table, contact the HUB at (250) 453-9177 or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com.



