Voter turnout within Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding slightly lower in 2021

58 per cent of more than 70,000 possible electors voted on Sept. 20

Nearly 60 per cent of eligible voters in the Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding turned up for the 2021 election.

Elections Canada counted 41,524 votes out of more than 70,000 registered electors. This totals up to a 58.75 per cent turnout that saw MP-elect Brad Vis voted in for another term.

The turnout this year is a bit lower than the 2019 election, which saw a 66 per cent voter turnout.

RELATED: All polls counted for Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon, Abbotsford ridings

In 2021, Vis was elected with 18,110 votes or 43.6 per cent of the vote. Liberal candidate received 10,168 votes (24.5 per cent), followed by Lynn Perrin with 8,405 votes (20.2 per cent). PPC candidate Tyler Niles brought in 3,025 votes (7.3 per cent) and Green Party candidate got 1,816 votes (4.4 per cent).

Though the candidates sans Vis were different in 2019, the results were much the same with Vis being elected, followed by Liberal Jati Sidhu and NDP’s Michael Nenn. The biggest difference between the 2019 and 2021 elections aside from the slightly lower turnout was the results for the PPC and Green Party candidates. In 2019, it was the PPC under candidate Nick Csaszar that lagged behind the Green Party’s John Kidder. (1,373 and 4,999 votes, respectively).

@adamEditor18

adam.louis@ ahobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

abbotsfordAgassizAshcroftElection 2021HopeMission