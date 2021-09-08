Voting is open for 2021 federal election, in person and by mail

Votes in the upcoming federal election can now be cast at the Elections Canada office on Railway Avenue in Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Even though general voting day for the 2021 federal election is not until Monday, Sept. 20, voting is open now at Elections Canada offices and will be soon at advance voting stations. Voting by mail is also an option, and it is expected that more Canadians than ever before will take advantage of postal ballots, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Please note that communities from Cache Creek south (including Ashcroft and Spences Bridge) are in the riding of Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon. Communities from Loon Lake north (including Clinton and 70 Mile) are in the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding.

Vote by mail

In order to vote by mail, you must apply for a ballot package no later than 3 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time on Tuesday, Sept. 14. For full details on voting by mail, and how to apply for a mail-in ballot, go to https://bit.ly/3zNlBBB.

Vote in person (Elections Canada offices)

Voting at any Elections Canada office is an option if you cannot go to your assigned polling station in your riding during advance polls or on election day. These offices are open seven days a week, and you can vote at one until 6 p.m. (local time) on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

In Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon, there is an Elections Canada office at 310-A Railway Avenue (Fields mall), Ashcroft. It is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. In Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo, there is an Elections Canada office at the Firehouse Diner, 231 Birch Avenue, 100 Mile House (same hours as above).

Voting at an Elections Canada office (and by mail) is done via a special ballot process, which will be explained at the office.

Advance voting

Advance voting is on Sept. 10, 11, 12, and 13, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at each location.

Clinton: 47 Mile Sports Complex, 1417 Government Street

Cache Creek and Ashcroft: Cache Creek Community Hall, 1270 Stage Road

Spences Bridge: Clemes Hall, Highway 8

Vote on election day

Voting on election day (Sept. 20) is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at each location.

Clinton: Memorial Hall, 306 Lebourdais Avenue

Cache Creek: Community Hall, 1270 Stage Road

Ashcroft: Community Hall, 409 Bancroft Street

Spences Bridge: Clemes Hall, Highway 8

In order to vote, you should bring your personalized voter information card. These were mailed to every eligible Canadian last week; if you have not received yours, go to https://bit.ly/3gOqId0 to see if you are registered, to register, or to update your address. Your card can be used as proof of address along with one other piece of accepted ID.

For more information about how and where to vote, accepted pieces of ID, the candidates in your riding, and more, go to the Elections Canada website at https://www.elections.ca/.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AshcroftCache CreekClintonElection 2021