War of the roses: backyard bickering heats up as weather warms

As the weather warms up and more people get out into their gardens, a new BC Hydro report finds that many British Columbians are having springtime squabbles with their neighbours over unruly trees and overgrown vegetation, which can sometimes pose a risk when it’s near overhead power lines or electrical equipment.

The report — titled “War of the roses: Neighbour disagreements and ‘backyard logging’ close calls with electricity heat up in spring” — finds that no matter where they live, the vast majority of British Columbians must deal with having neighbours. It turns out that most (56 per cent) find that something those neighbours do is downright annoying, with differences in opinion about overgrown trees, hedges, gardens, and lawn décor becoming more common in the spring.

But neighbour disputes do not end there. Other neighbour annoyances include noise (65 per cent), parking disagreements (34 per cent), and not respecting property boundaries (23 per cent). Lack of maintenance of a lawn or garden, such as infrequent lawn mowing, is also common (16 per cent), especially in Northern B.C. (25 per cent). Ugly décor on a condo balcony or in a yard was also a common complaint (12 per cent), and garbage and recycling problems were also mentioned (12 per cent).

When it comes to the outdoors, more than 20 per cent said they have noticed their neighbours’ trees or bushes are overgrown, with nearly a quarter noting that foliage is growing into, or too close to, power lines or electrical equipment. While most asked their neighbours to do something about the unruly vegetation – and many complied – of those whose neighbours did not act, 27 per cent say they went ahead and trimmed the vegetation themselves, without their neighbours’ permission.

BC Hydro data shows that during the spring there is typically an increase in electrical contact incidents or near misses attributed to “backyard logging”. That’s the term for those who take trimmers into their own hands to scale back trees or vegetation near overhead power lines or equipment, without understanding the hazards this entails, or knowing how to do it safely.

In fact, 71 per cent are unaware of the basic vital safety rules for performing work in their yards near electrical equipment. This might be why so far in 2023 there have already been a handful of dangerous close calls with electricity in B.C. backyards (and since most of these incidents are not reported, the real number is likely much higher). The most common backyard electrical incidents involve tree trimming, with branches falling on power lines causing power outages in many cases.

While BC Hydro cannot fix most neighbour disputes, it is urging the public to make safety around power lines a priority, especially as the weather improves and British Columbians spend more time outdoors. Anyone planning on trimming trees or bushes should call a Certified Utility Arborist to deal with any vegetation near transmission or distribution lines, or for vegetation within three metres of the service line to their home. There are several vegetation contractors who can help homeowners access and safely prune vegetation near BC Hydro wires.

If you’re going to be digging anything, from a garden bed or lawn to a pond or pool, plan ahead and remember to always call or click BC1 Call at least three days before digging to locate any underground electrical or other infrastructure. Make a request online at bc1c.ca or call 604-257-1940 (1-800-474 6886 outside the Lower Mainland).

BC Hydro has communicated widely in recent years that the public must stay at least 10 metres — the length of a bus — away from a downed, sagging, or damaged power line. The three metre rule applies to undamaged distribution power lines. Those are the BC Hydro power lines in neighbourhoods that run from pole to pole and carry enough voltage to arc to persons or materials, even if there is no contact.

For more information, visit www.bchydro.com.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCHydro