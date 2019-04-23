WATCH: South Vancouver Island shooting an ‘isolated and targeted’ incident, say police

One person in custody, another fled following shooting and crash on West Shore

The Happy Valley Market is cordoned off by police tape after reports of a shooting late Tuesday morning. (Swikar Oli/News Staff)

One person has been taken into custody and police are looking for another after a shooting and crash in the Greater Victoria community of Langford Tuesday morning.

Around 11 a.m., West Shore RCMP responded to a report of a shooting outside Happy Valley Market in the 3000-block of Happy Valley Road in Langford.

When police arrived, both individuals had fled the area. RCMP cordoned off the market and investigated the scene, at one point deploying a canine. There were no injuries reported.

Justin Hiscox, who lives in the neighbourhood, said “to have something happen like this is scary. There’s a school down the road. It kind of opens up your eyes to what’s going on around here.”

The Sooke School District confirmed David Cameron and Savory elementary schools both enacted hold and secure protocols at the time.

At the time the individuals fled, police were in the process of investigating an unrelated collision at Kelly Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway near the Westshore Town Centre.

One of the suspects, driving eastbound down Kelly Road, drove their white Kia SUV into a commercial truck that was involved in the existing crash. Police found a firearm in the Kia and took the suspect into custody.

“As our officers were already on scene, they were able to quickly and safely arrest one suspect as well as seize a firearm from the vehicle,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media liaison officer.

Police located a second vehicle empty on Leila Road in Colwood. They are still trying to determine how the driver of the brown Cadillac sedan was involved in the morning shooting and hope to locate the driver, who is described as a Caucasian male in his 30s, last seen on foot near the Royal Colwood Golf Club.

“We are asking the occupant(s) of the brown Cadillac sedan to come forward and speak to us, we need to know if you are O.K.,” said Const. Saggar.

Police are calling the shooting a “targeted and isolated incident.” At this time no injuries have been reported and police say there is nothing to suggest Tuesday’s shooting is connected to a Langford shooting that occurred two weeks prior.

They ask for anyone with information to call 9-1-1 and report what they know. Those who wish to report anonymously can do so through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Langford Fire Rescue and West Shore RCMP on scene at Kelly Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway Tuesday morning. The drivers of two vehicles involved in a morning shooting ran into an existing accident. One driver fled and another was arrested after hitting a commercial truck already stopped in the intersection. (Swikar Oli/News Staff)

