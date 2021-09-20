Conservative incumbent Brad Vis has solid lead in Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding

Incumbent Conservative MP Brad Vis is maintaining a solid lead in the Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding for the 2021 Canadian Election.

So far, with 104 of 180 polls reporting, Vis is at 42 per cent of the vote (8,935 votes), compared to Liberal candidate Geet Grewal’s 27.7 per cent (5,880 votes), while the NDP’s Lynn Perrin is at 19.7 per cent of the vote (4,182 votes).

Vis won the seat in the 2019 election, taking the seat from Liberal Jati Sidhu with 42.1 per cent of the vote. They also ran against each other in the 2015 election, with Sidhu winning in an upset by just over 1,000 votes.

The riding covers the northeastern edge of Abbotsford, all the way to Cache Creek just west of Kamloops and has population of 94,825, with 70,677 eligible voters.

It includes the communities of Mission, Kent, Lytton, Harrison Hotsprings, Lillooet, Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and the Matsqui area of north Abbotsford.

The Liberal Party is projected to win the most seats in the election, but it’s still unclear whether they will form a majority or minority government.

Results from nearly 1 million mail-in votes will start being counted on Tuesday, Sept. 21, and the final vote tally won’t be known until Wednesday, according to Elections Canada.

Results:

Green Party – Nicole Bellay: 804 votes, 3.8%

Liberal Party – Geet Grewal: 5,880 votes, 27.7%

People’s Party – Tyler Niles: 1,460 votes, 6.9%

New Democratic Party – Lynn Perrin: 4,182 votes, 19.7%

Conservative Party – Brad Vis: 8,935 votes, 42%

